Hard Rock International And Lionel Messi Celebrate Continued Partnership With Captain Messi Superhero Toy, Kids Menu And Retail Collection

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the world's newest superhero, Captain Messi! Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, are proud to unveil a

superhero version of the sports and cultural icon. Captain Messi is saving the day with his powerful kick and will be featured in Hard Rock Cafes, at select Hard Rock Hotels and online. Hard Rock and Lionel Messi united to create a limited-edition, posable Captain Messi toy, now available with any Hard Rock Kid's Menu order at cafes and through in-room dining at participating hotels, while supplies last. It marks the first time the soccer great was involved in the creation of a toy in his likeness. Rock Shops worldwide and online will also carry the collectible figure as part of a new Captain Messi retail collection complete with lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks, apparel and more.

In this thrilling cartoon episode, our beloved hero, Captain Messi, teams up with the electrifying world of Hard Rock!

Lionel Messi makes surprise appearance at Hard Rock International's Captain Messi launch event at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, FL to debut the superhero toy in his honor on October 22, 2024

Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi unveil a superhero version of the global soccer legend

Lionel Messi made a superhero-sized surprise event appearance for families and special guests gathered yesterday in the Hard Rock Cafe at the company's flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Fla. property. After local children from the West Broward School of Rock showed off their musical talents, Captain Messi came to life in a custom superhero animated video. Then Lionel Messi magically appeared on stage in a Hard Rock Captain Messi t-shirt, struck superhero poses and answered some fun questions.

"My kids and I love watching superhero movies together, so it was really special to work with Hard Rock to create Captain Messi," said Lionel Messi. "I hope it helps inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to do great things."

Event guests dined on popular Hard Rock menu items including a selection of Messi-designed burgers and chicken sandwiches for adults and kids. They were the first to enjoy the two new additions to the Hard Rock Kid's Menu: cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza, providing more delicious meals that parents can endorse and kids crave. The Hard Rock Kid's Menu includes a variety of options for all palettes from grilled chicken salad and fresh fruit to chicken tenders and the new pizzas.

"We're thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and create a new way to represent all the joy he brings to people around the world," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.



Over the past three years, Lionel Messi has been a tremendous partner and brand ambassador of Hard Rock. He recently starred in Hard Rock's "Come Together" campaign celebrating the launch of its Unity by Hard RockTM global loyalty program. Unity is complimentary and offers an array of benefits and services at more than 200 Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free hotel nights, dining experiences, Rock Shop ®

At the Captain Messi launch event at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Hard Rock also presented a $1,000,000 check to Chef José Andrés, Founder of World Central Kitchen , and Brad Keiserman, Senior Vice President of Disaster Response and the top executive for disaster response in the Americas at the American Red Cross . This donation will support relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The funds will aid in immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding for communities devastated by catastrophic storms from Florida to the Carolinas and Tennessee.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International

(HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock TM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit

SOURCE Hard Rock International

