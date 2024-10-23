Joynd Launches Joynd Portal 3.0: A Zero-Code Integration Solution For Background Screening And Assessment Vendors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joynd Portal 3.0: A Zero-Code Integration Solution for Background Screening and Assessment Vendors Launched to effortlessly deploy ATS integrations

- Paul MladineoORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joynd, a leader in HR integrations, is excited to announce the public launch of Joynd Portal 3.0, a zero-code front-end designed for background screening and assessment vendors to effortlessly deploy Applicant Tracking System (ATS) integrations. This new release offers vendors the ability to manage integrations efficiently, eliminating the need for development work or specialized ATS knowledge.Traditionally, ATS integrations have required significant technical expertise, time, and effort. With Joynd's extensive background in building hundreds of integrations for HR vendors, the company has leveraged this expertise to develop a user-friendly, self-serve platform to streamline the integration process. Joynd Portal solves the complexities of ATS integrations, enabling vendors to quickly offer and deploy business-critical integrations to their clients."After years of creating innovative solutions for HR integrations, we are proud to introduce Joynd Portal as game-changing technology for screening vendors," said Paul Mladineo, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Joynd. "This new platform offers an approach that empowers vendors to control, manage, and deploy integrations themselves, directly, without the need for IT personnel or coding expertise."Key Features of Joynd Portal 3.0:-Control: Vendors have full control over integrations from order to deployment to support, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.-Visibility: The platform provides transparency into integration portfolios, offering insights into ongoing and completed integrations.-Security: Built with data security in mind, only authorized users can access and manage sensitive information.-Cost Efficiency: By reducing the costs typically associated with integrations and introducing a new pricing model, vendors now have access to faster, more cost-effective solutions for their customers.Joynd Portal's capabilities will expand soon to serve other types of HR technology providers, providing more vendors with the opportunity to enhance customer engagement, increase solution usage, and win new clients without the technical burden.To learn more about Joynd Portal and book a demo, visit the Portal page .About JoyndJoynd provides secure, scalable integration solutions tailored to the HR tech industry. With a deep understanding of HR processes, Joynd has delivered thousands of reliable integrations for a broad range of HR applications.

Heather Hickory

Joynd

+1 519-573-5457

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.