The #1 Hack For Parents Traveling With Their Children

Destination Sitters is a superior babysitting referral service for traveling parents with 20 US locations. 5k + of the finest hotels, wedding and event planners use us. Services we offer: Event Childcare: Increase your attendance? Offer a childcare option to attendees. Wedding Childcare: stress-free reception, adult only, or help out your out-of-town guests. Hotel Babysitting or pet sitting: our sitters come directly to your hotel or vacation rental. You provide the room we provide the fun

Traveling with children is an unforgettable experience-full of excitement, joy, and memorable moments. But it can also be exhausting for parents who are constantly in "on duty" mode. Whether you're visiting bustling theme parks, sightseeing, or simply trying to squeeze in some relaxation, Destination Sitters offers the ideal solution for parents who want a break without compromising on their child's care.

Destination Sitters

provides professional pre-screened sitters who will come directly to your hotel room or vacation rental, allowing you to carve out some well-deserved downtime. Whether it's a romantic dinner, a solo spa day, or a few hours of peace while you lounge by the pool, Destination Sitters ensures your children are in expert hands.

Why Destination Sitters is a Must for Traveling Families



Dinner Out, Guilt-Free

Parents shouldn't have to miss out on experiencing local cuisine or enjoying a date night just because they're traveling with kids. With Destination Sitters, parents can book a trusted sitter to watch their little ones in the comfort of their hotel room while they head out for an adult dinner. Imagine a quiet evening, savoring a meal at a five-star restaurant or enjoying a stroll through town-knowing that your children are safe, entertained, and happy back at the hotel.

Spa Day, Uninterrupted

Every parent knows that vacations often aren't vacations at all! A spa day offers the perfect solution to relax and rejuvenate , and Destination Sitters makes this possible. While you're indulging in a massage, facial, or enjoying the spa's amenities, your kids are having fun with a dedicated caregiver who's fully focused on them. Parents can unwind knowing that their children are being well taken care of. An Extra Set of Hands at Theme Parks

Theme parks are magical for kids but can be overwhelming for parents. Between navigating long lines, carrying snacks, pushing strollers, and managing multiple children, it can quickly become exhausting. With Destination Sitters, families can hire a caregiver to accompany them to the theme park , providing an extra set of hands to assist with rides, snacks, and crowd control. It's like having a built-in helper, ensuring everyone gets the most out of the experience.

Safety and Peace of Mind

At Destination Sitters, we understand how important it is to trust the person caring for your children. That's why every one of our caregivers undergoes our rigorous screening process, including background checks, have provided CPR and first aid certifications, have personal interviews, and undergo reference verifications. Whether it's keeping infants on their nap schedule, helping toddlers with activities, or entertaining older kids with fun games and stories, sitters come prepared.

Parents can relax and enjoy their downtime knowing that their children are not only safe but also engaged in enriching, enjoyable activities.

How It Works

Booking a sitter with Destination Sitters is as easy as booking a dinner reservation. Our flexible service allows you to hire a sitter for a few hours or even for the entire day, depending on your plans. Sitters come prepared with activities, games, and the expertise to ensure your child feels comfortable and has fun.

: We serve 20 major cities and travel hotspots, so wherever your vacation takes you, a Destination Sitters caregiver is likely nearby.: Simply provide your travel dates, hotel name & location, and any special requests, and we'll match you with a pre-screened sitter.: Your sitter will arrive at your hotel room, ready to entertain your kids while you enjoy some well-deserved "me time."

The Trusted Name in Travel Childcare

For families that want to create memorable travel experiences but also need some grown-up time, Destination Sitters is the go-to choice. We've helped thousands of families enjoy their vacations without the stress of balancing it all. From resorts and hotels to vacation rentals, our professional sitters are available wherever you need them.

Destination Sitters provides the ultimate convenience, allowing parents to unwind, recharge, and fully embrace the joys of their vacation.

Let Destination Sitters be the extra help you need on your next family vacation, so you can create unforgettable moments with your loved ones-while also getting the rest and relaxation you deserve.

For more information, or to book a sitter for your next family getaway, visit DestinationSitters or contact us below:

Contact:

Destination Sitters, LLC

Phone: 858-336-1999

Email: [email protected]



