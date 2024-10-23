Met Predicts Light Rain, Snow In Kashmir
Date
10/23/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and snow over the higher reaches of North Kashmir late tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow, October 24.
Director Mukhtar Ahmed said that the weather system will bring a brief spell of precipitation to elevated areas but is not expected to cause any major disruptions.
“The possibility of very light rain or light snow will be confined to higher altitudes in North Kashmir, starting late tonight and continuing into the early morning tomorrow,” said Ahmed, as per news agency KNS.
He added that the weather system would likely pass quickly, with dry conditions returning soon after.
For the period from October 25 to 27, the weather across Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain generally dry.
However, on October 28, cloudy skies are forecast, with a chance of very light rain or light snow over the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir during the evening or night. Dry weather is predicted to resume from October 29 through October 31, according to the MeT department.
In light of these conditions, the department has issued an advisory to farmers.
They are encouraged to continue with their harvesting activities and take necessary steps for the safe storage of harvested crops, as no significant weather disturbances are expected through the end of the month.
Ahmed emphasized that the overall weather pattern remains calm, with no major systems approaching the region until the end of October.
