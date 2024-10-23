Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to
the 90th anniversary of the prominent composer, holder of the
Shohrat and Sharaf Orders, People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli,
Azernews reports.
Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Samira
Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafaeva, Samir Mammadov, Azer Vardieyv, and
Hayal Aliyev, accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic's Folk
Instruments Orchestra, conducted by artistic director and conductor
Khayal Gahramanov.
The compositions like "Arazım," "İlk sevgi," "Qızlar bulağı,"
"Dedi tələsmə," "Küsüb məndən," "Doğma diyarım," "Həyat söylə sən
kiminsən," "Bir könül sındırmışam," and "Azərbaycan dünyam mənim"
were performed at the concert program.
Ramiz Mirishli was born on April 16, 1934, in Nakhchivan. After
moving to Baku, he entered the A. Zeynalli Music College to study
kamancha.
Following his graduation, he returned to Nakhchivan for a time,
where he taught, before continuing his musical education and
graduating from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory in 1962 (under
the instruction of Jovdat Hajibayli), now known as the Baku Music
Academy. Even during his student years, he created a piano trio, a
quartet, romances, and a symphonic poem.
From 1962 to 1971, Ramiz Mirishli headed the music editorial
office at state television. From 1989 to 1995, he served as the
artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.
He taught at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory for over 20
years.
Ramiz Mirishli was the author of the operettas "The Stolen Girl"
and "Let's Become Relatives," as well as symphonic and concert
works, including pieces for national instruments, suites, and
overtures for folk-instrument orchestras, song and dance ensembles,
choreographic compositions, and dramatic plays.
He also composed music for dramatic performances and films,
including "An Apple Like an Apple," "Man in the House," "The Old
Pier," "Ghazelkhan," and "Invitation," along with numerous
songs.
Ramiz Mirishli passed away on April 17, 2015.
