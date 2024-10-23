Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the prominent composer, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf Orders, People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli, Azernews reports.

Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafaeva, Samir Mammadov, Azer Vardieyv, and Hayal Aliyev, accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic's Folk Instruments Orchestra, conducted by artistic director and conductor Khayal Gahramanov.

The compositions like "Arazım," "İlk sevgi," "Qızlar bulağı," "Dedi tələsmə," "Küsüb məndən," "Doğma diyarım," "Həyat söylə sən kiminsən," "Bir könül sındırmışam," and "Azərbaycan dünyam mənim" were performed at the concert program.

Ramiz Mirishli was born on April 16, 1934, in Nakhchivan. After moving to Baku, he entered the A. Zeynalli Music College to study kamancha.

Following his graduation, he returned to Nakhchivan for a time, where he taught, before continuing his musical education and graduating from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory in 1962 (under the instruction of Jovdat Hajibayli), now known as the Baku Music Academy. Even during his student years, he created a piano trio, a quartet, romances, and a symphonic poem.

From 1962 to 1971, Ramiz Mirishli headed the music editorial office at state television. From 1989 to 1995, he served as the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble. He taught at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory for over 20 years.

Ramiz Mirishli was the author of the operettas "The Stolen Girl" and "Let's Become Relatives," as well as symphonic and concert works, including pieces for national instruments, suites, and overtures for folk-instrument orchestras, song and dance ensembles, choreographic compositions, and dramatic plays.

He also composed music for dramatic performances and films, including "An Apple Like an Apple," "Man in the House," "The Old Pier," "Ghazelkhan," and "Invitation," along with numerous songs.

Ramiz Mirishli passed away on April 17, 2015.

