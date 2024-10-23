Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsood Breaks Another Indian World Record, Achieves New Milestone

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood continues his remarkable streak of record-breaking achievements by surpassing India's Manish Sharma's Guinness World Record. Manish Sharma had previously set the record for the longest time holding a reverse plank with 80 pounds of weight for 2 minutes. Irfan Mehsood, however, raised the bar by holding the same position for 2 minutes and 28 seconds, setting a new world record.

Irfan Mehsood has already broken more than 20 Indian Guinness World Records. His record-breaking portfolio includes push-ups, jumping jacks, and squats, further solidifying his dominance in the world of martial arts and fitness.

Also: Read: Pakistan Eases ID Card Process for Transgender Persons Using Guru as Family Head

Throughout his illustrious career, Irfan has smashed world records of 17 countries, including the USA, UK, China, Spain, the Philippines, Norway, and India. He is the first Pakistani martial artist to achieve 100 Guinness World Records in just eight years.

To date, Irfan Mehsood has set 120 world records, with over 20 of his students also securing Guinness World Records. His dedication and perseverance have brought him recognition not only in Pakistan but also on the global stage.