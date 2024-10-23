Russian Strike Targets Another Apartment Block In Ukraine's Lyman
Date
10/23/2024 8:11:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops opened fire on the town of Lyman in Donetsk region, hitting a five-storey apartment block and leaving at least one civilian injured, as per tentative reports.
That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
As a result of the enemy strike, the mutilated building structures caught fire. Firefighters put out the blaze that had been raging on an area of 600 square meters.
"One person was injured, two more apartment blocks sustained damage," the State Emergency Service informed.
Read also:
Russian army shells 7 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday, one killed and one wounded
According to rescuers, the enemy also shelled the residential sector in the village of Yatskivka, as a result of which a two-story residential building went ablaze.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian artillery shelled the residential quarters in the central district of Kherson overnight Wednesday.
Photo: SES
MENAFN23102024000193011044ID1108810875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.