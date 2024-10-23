Russian Strike Targets Another Apartment Block In Ukraine's Lyman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion opened fire on the town of Lyman in Donetsk region, hitting a five-storey apartment block and leaving at least one civilian injured, as per tentative reports.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

As a result of the enemy strike, the mutilated building structures caught fire. Firefighters put out the blaze that had been raging on an area of ​​600 square meters.

"One person was injured, two more apartment blocks sustained damage," the State Emergency Service informed.

Russian army shells 7 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday, one killed and one wounded

According to rescuers, the enemy also shelled the residential sector in the village of Yatskivka, as a result of which a two-story residential building went ablaze.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian artillery shelled the residential quarters in the central district of Kherson overnight Wednesday.

Photo: SES