23rd meeting of SCO in Islamabad drew attention not only for its agenda but also for notable attendees

(MENAFN) The recent 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad drew attention not only for its agenda but also for the notable attendees, including Iran's First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref and India's of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. However, the conspicuous absence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises pertinent questions about the current state of India-Pakistan relations.



The explanation for Modi's absence is rather evident. Relations between India and Pakistan are at a significant low point, with hopes for constructive dialogue, which had briefly emerged following Modi’s rise to power in 2014, having largely dissipated. Key events such as the Uri and Pulwama attacks in 2016 and 2019, along with the controversial revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, have severely strained relations. In light of these developments, both nations have adopted a cautious approach, refraining from making overtures that could be perceived as conciliatory.



Compounding this already fragile situation are the deteriorating ties between India and China, especially after violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in 2020 that resulted in casualties on both sides. Given that India views Pakistan as a client state of China, any perceived engagement between Modi and Pakistani leadership could be interpreted domestically as a concession to both rivals.



Some analysts argue that the absence of a leader from a member state at an SCO summit underscores the organization’s ineffectiveness in fostering dialogue among its members. However, two critical factors must be considered before reaching definitive conclusions about the SCO's role and efficacy.



Firstly, the geopolitical context surrounding the relationships among member states, particularly between India and Pakistan, is fraught with historical grievances and strategic rivalries that the SCO alone cannot resolve. Secondly, while the absence of Modi might indicate a reluctance to engage, it also reflects the complexities of national sentiment and security concerns that dictate the actions of leaders in such a volatile region.



As the SCO continues to serve as a platform for dialogue, the question remains: can it successfully facilitate a renewed conversation between these two nuclear-armed neighbors, or will entrenched hostilities continue to overshadow opportunities for peace? The path forward is uncertain, but the stakes are undeniably high for the entire region.

