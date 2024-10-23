Lifemd® Launches Testorx, A New Rex MD® Direct-To-Consumer Testosterone Replacement Therapy Telehealth Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broadens Rex MD's with a Comprehensive Program for Treating Male Hypogonadism

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces the launch by its Rex MD men's brand of TestoRx , a new direct-to-consumer men's hormone therapy telehealth offering. TestoRx offers an initial consultation with requisite blood tests to pre-screen patients, with options that include both replacement therapy and alternative treatments to enhance endogenous hormone production – alongside ongoing telehealth visits and follow-up care.

Rex MD is a leading men's telehealth platform that offers access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss and, most recently, weight management. The addition of this new hormone replacement therapy program further broadens Rex MD's platform to better service its growing customer base. Since its inception in 2019, Rex MD has served approximately 500,000 patients.

“We are pleased to introduce this new testosterone therapy clinical offering as part of our Rex MD men's health services. TestoRx was designed in partnership with clinicians renowned in their field to ensure a highly compliant protocol with multiple treatment approaches focused on men with clinically low testosterone,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD.“Our goal is to provide a convenient and affordable solution to improve hormonal health for men in the comfort of their own home.”

According to the Endocrine Society, male hypogonadism (a condition in which the body produces little to no testosterone) is common in the male population, with a higher prevalence in older men, obese men and men with type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that approximately 35% of men older than age 45 and 30-50% of men with obesity or type 2 diabetes have hypogonadism. Furthermore, Rex MD de-identified data indicate that nearly 1 in 5 individuals self-report experiencing symptoms that can be signs of conditions associated with low testosterone levels.

“As a leader in erectile dysfunction treatment we know that, over time, men with hypogonadism can develop erectile dysfunction, among other conditions. Additionally, obese men are more likely to have low testosterone levels, with an expansion in waist size notably increasing the odds of conditions associated with low testosterone – an audience we are increasingly engaging with as part of our weight management program. Accordingly, TestoRx is a clinically important and sought after component of building our comprehensive men's health offering,” added Anthony Puopolo, M.D., President, LifeMD Affiliated P.C.s.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as:“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“plan,”“will,”“may,”“intend,”“estimate,”“predict,”“continue,” and“potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,“Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

