Exciting News - Restrictions Lifted On “Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting!” Theme Songs, Openings And Endings

“Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!”

“Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!” theme songs, openings and endings will be available on all major streaming platforms!

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Hajime no Ippo”, the super popular boxing-themed manga, first published in 1989 and serializing up until today, celebrates its 35th anniversary!The manga has surpassed 100 million copies in total circulation in July 2023. Now it's the 141st volume released in July 2024, and the stories are continuing!Today, 5 songs of openings and endings from the anime“Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!” first season, Shocking Lemon "Under Star" "Inner Light," Naoya Mori "Yuzora no Kamihikoki" "360 ̊," and SABER TIGER "ETERNAL LOOP (clear)," have been released on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms.This time, these 5 songs are the long-awaited full versions, different from those TV versions that were in the previously released soundtracks of“First KO – "HAJIME NO IPPO: THE FIGHTING!" Original Soundtrack” and“FINAL ROUND – "HAJIME NO IPPO: THE FIGHTING!" Original Soundtrack.”To commemorate, a playlist featuring all the songs from the anime“Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!”, including Shocking Lemon "Under Star," LAST ALLIANCE "HEKIREKI," and Wasureranneyo "Yakanhiko," has been released and available now.Enjoy the ongoing story of Ippo and his friends, along with the music that accompanies!List of Released Titles:【Anime“Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!” Season 1 OP & ED Songs】OP1. Shocking Lemon "Under Star"OP2. Shocking Lemon "Inner Light"ED1. Naoya Mori "Yuzora no Kamihikoki"ED2. Naoya Mori "360 ̊"ED3. SABER TIGER "ETERNAL LOOP (clear)"©George Morikawa / Kodansha ©NTV/VAP

