A Beacon Of Hope: Terence Ang's 'The Boy And The Man' Sparks Inspiration In Times Square For World Stroke Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"As Seen In" New York City's Times Square

Billboard and YouTube creative in recognition of World Stroke Day

Award-winning author Terence Ang

World Stroke Day 2024

Awarded a NYC Big Award Favorite for "Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of Stroke" , Ang follows up with a powerful graphic for World Stroke Day.

- Terence Ang, award-winning authorBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang will see his inspiring graphic novel "The Boy and The Man: Unleash Your Potential. Rewrite Your Story" showcased on the iconic Times Square billboard on October 26, 2024. This special event is in time to celebrate the annual World Stroke Day and highlights Ang's message of resilience and hope for stroke survivors and caregivers worldwide. Witness the power of storytelling in overcoming adversity and learn how one man's story can light the way for many others.“I hope this moment brings greater awareness to the challenges faced by stroke survivors and caregivers,” says Ang.“There's no better place than Times Square to amplify my message and connect with millions, raising awareness for stroke survivors and caregivers worldwide.”A Times Square Spotlight: October 26-29, 2024The animated video for The Boy and The Man will play 24 times daily, once an hour, capturing the attention of millions of visitors. Located next to the Broadway TKTS booth, this display celebrates Ang's inspiring journey, alongside his other award-winning books.Additionally, from October 26-29, 2024, Ang will offer a free eBook download of The Boy and The Man to share this uplifting story with readers across the globe.📖 Download the eBook here: The Boy and The Man on Amazon“This book has been a labor of love-a journey through the shadows into the light for me and for others who have shared in this experience,” says Ang.“I am honored to tell the stories of fellow stroke survivors, and I hope it becomes a cherished keepsake for all who read it.”Award-Winning Books in the SpotlightAlongside The Boy and The Man, the Times Square showcase will highlight Ang's other celebrated works:* "Emerging From the Dark: Stroke...The Untold Stories" – A 2024 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite in the Inspiration category.* "Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of Stroke" – A 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in the Self-help: Motivational category.These books offer a powerful blend of personal recovery stories, practical advice, and insights from health experts and stroke survivors.For World Stroke Day 2024, I hope to share a message of resilience and the transformative power of creativity in overcoming adversity. As a stroke survivor, I strive to embody resilience and hope. This year's theme, "Greater Than Stroke," highlights our collective strength. Just as athletes rely on their teams to overcome obstacles, stroke recovery depends on a supportive network. My journey has been supported by a dedicated care team, family, the Singapore National Stroke Association, and Aphasia SG. Together, we have faced challenges with determination. I urge everyone to recognise stroke signs and act swiftly-because united, we can be #GreaterThanStroke and work towards a world free from its impact.***Praise for Terence Ang's Impact**** Dr. Moses Koh, Consultant, Rehabilitation Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital:“I have seen the powerful impact of his story on other stroke survivors, including my own patients, who have drawn strength and solace from his words.”* Evelyn Khoo, Speech-Language Therapist, Aphasia SG:“Terence has played an instrumental role in raising awareness about aphasia in Singapore. His support for Aphasia SG has brought this often-overlooked condition into the public eye.”* A/Prof Shamala Thilarajah, President, Singapore National Stroke Association:“Terence's work resonates with hope and resilience, illustrating both his personal battle with stroke recovery and the inspiring stories of others overcoming adversity.”Reader Reviews“It's super honest with no pretense. It's so raw and touching without any extra words.”– Hush M.E., Poet & Author“A graphic novel that speaks to the heart.”– Anonymous ReviewerAbout Terence AngTerence Ang is a celebrated author, stroke survivor, and advocate committed to raising awareness about stroke and aphasia. His books combine personal experiences, expert insights, and uplifting narratives to empower those facing challenges and inspire hope and resilience in readers worldwide.Witness the power of storytelling in overcoming adversity and learn how one man's story can light the way for many others.

Ted Olczak

NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.