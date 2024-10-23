International HR Leaders Drive Diversity Dialogue At SAP Business Women's Network Event

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Women from Europe, KSA and the UAE who are leaders in their field of human resources (HR) gathered for an SAP UAE Business Women's exclusive event this month, driving dialogue on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I), and the role of AI in shaping the future of HR.#bu

The event, hosted in partnership with Advantage Consultores, Microsoft, and Connecting Women in (CWIT) MENA, brought together C-level HR women executives to share best practices, drive collaboration, and explore the transformative potential of AI in building DE&I initiatives that shape more inclusive workplace cultures. Participants explored how AI could enhance HR strategies, while exchanging innovative ideas to collectively advance inclusive practices in the workplace.

Dr. Barker also participated in a panel at the event focused on breaking biases, alongside Anna Bufi Gaig from Cellnex, Sarah Tabet from Siemens Energy and Parita Labbe from Chalhoub Group, with SAP's Hanan Abdulkarim moderating the session.

SAP UAE Managing Director Marwan Zeineddine, who also attended the event, commented,“The rapid rise of AI has been transformative to the practice of HR, and platforms like these enable thought leaders to come together, share experiences and engage in deep discussions on pivotal topics such as diversity, inclusion and the responsible use of AI in HR.”

