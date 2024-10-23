(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, Tuesday, 23 October 2024- The of Sports held the 'Future of Sports Retreat' today under the thematic 'A New Vision for a Better Sports Future' to discuss the future of Emirati sports and set the course for the next phase of National Sports Strategy 2031.

This retreat marked the first major milestone for the Ministry of Sports since the announcement of its inception. The event brought together senior leaders from across the and sports community as well as decision-makers from sports organisations and Olympic and Paralympic to exchange ideas and experiences, explore opportunities and challenges facing Emirati sports, and discuss ways to instil a culture of sports and active lifestyle across all segments of society.

The retreat was held in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, along with several esteemed heads of sports federations and prominent sports personalities and athletes in the country.

Discussions focused on the development of strategies to continue to strengthen and expand the sector to achieve leadership's vision to realize the full potential social and economic impact of sports on the future of the UAE. That included discussing the development of youth and the country's future elite athletes, how to promote professionalism among emerging athletes, as well as exploring the potential of sports as a form of public diplomacy to enhance the UAE's global position and advance nation branding objectives.

During his opening speech, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, said:“This retreat presents a valuable opportunity for the entire Emirati sports community and affiliated partners to come together as one to plan for the future of UAE sports. Our aim is to develop recommendations and initiatives that will pave the way for a new beginning, driving the growth of our sports sector to maximize its potential contribution and impact on a prosperous and sustainable future of this country and its people.”

“The government's decision to establish the Ministry of Sports reflects its commitment to making a significant leap forward in the national sports ecosystem. This important step reflects the government's dedication towards empowering our current and future athletes and enabling the promise of Emirati youth to achieve their full potential for leadership and excellence. The retreat is a vital first step as we come together as one family to shape the future of this sector to contribute to the realisation of the government's vision and direction of the country for the next decade and help transform these ambitions into reality,” His Excellency added.

Expressing his pride on the sports champions who represented the country in Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games, His Excellency addressed them with a motivational speech, saying:“You have been symbols of resilience and success in sports, embodying the determination and perseverance needed for our sports sector and its future athletes to realize success at the highest levels. We believe that you represent the hope and foundation for the future of our sports sector and serve as true role models for new generations of Emirati athletes.”

The retreat provided participants an opportunity to reflect the significance of collaboration and combined efforts among all partners in the sports sector to achieve the core objectives of the initial phase of National Sports Strategy 2031. In less than a year, the UAE sports community has realized a completion rate of approximately 95 percent of all eight high-priority projects in the first phase of the new national sports strategy. Core pillars of the UAE's sports strategy include increasing the community member participation in sports to 75 percent by 2031, raising the number of athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games to over 30 by the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, and intensifying efforts to boost the sports sector's contribution to the non-oil GDP, aiming for 0.5 per cent by 2031.

The“Future of Sports Retreat” program featured a series of brainstorming sessions that focussed on five key topics: Youth and Sports, University Sports, Sports and International Public Diplomacy, Expanding Olympic Participation, and Identifying and Supporting Development of Elite Athletes. Additionally, the event honoured athletes who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, for their exceptional performances during the event and their significant contributions to enhancing the UAE's positive reputation on the global sports scene.

The retreat concluded with a series of key recommendations and announcements, the most noteworthy being the launch of the inaugural University Games. The University Games is a program designed to enable exceptional athletes at universities across the UAE to compete against each other on a national stage. The University Games will feature competition in three sports -- football, basketball, and volleyball -- with participation from 21 universities across the emirates. The University Games is structured to help facilitate the process of discovering and nurturing sports talent in support of the national sports strategy objective of expanding the base of sports participation among students in schools and universities while fostering a culture of professionalism and enabling a new generation of elite athletes in the region.