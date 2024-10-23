Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss bolstering air transport collaboration

(MENAFN) The head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO), Hossein Pourfarzaneh, recently met with the Saudi Ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, to discuss enhancing air transport cooperation between the two nations. This meeting focused on initiatives to facilitate the movement of passengers and tourists, as well as to improve commercial flight operations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



In the context of strengthening bilateral relations, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad expressed optimism about the upcoming Joint Economic Committee meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Speaking at a celebration for Saudi National Day, Paknejad conveyed his congratulations to the Saudi government and people, emphasizing the importance of this meeting for fostering economic ties.



Paknejad noted that the current Iranian administration, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, is committed to developing relations with Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the significance of cooperation between the two influential countries in the Persian Gulf region and West Asia, asserting that such collaboration can contribute to regional stability and security. Furthermore, he emphasized that improving ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is essential for enhancing the welfare and development of their respective populations.

