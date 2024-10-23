Alaraby TV Network Nominated For Shorty Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alaraby TV has announced that its flagship programme Fi Alhadhara (about civilization) has been nominated for the Shorty Awards.

The episode“Illusions of Happiness” which tackles the dangers of addiction, has been selected to compete against international renowned organizations in the long-form content category.

The episode“Illusions of Happiness” takes viewers on a deep journey to explore the dark side of addiction and its impact on individuals and communities, using a unique visual narrative style that blends serious content with humour. This distinctive combination has helped the show to reach a broad audience since its first season, allowing it to address many sensitive topics and issues with the aim of sparking discussions that lead to positive change.

Regarding this achievement, Amira Hamza, Digital content lead at Alaraby TV Network, said:“We are extremely proud of this nomination, especially since the nominated episode discusses a highly important issue in both Arab and global societies. We consider the nomination of the show a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful cultural and social content that can bring about real change in public awareness.”

The show's host, Mohamed Saadany, expressed his great happiness about the nomination, stating in a post on his social media pages:“I thank the team and Alaraby TV Network for their continuous encouragement and full support in addressing bold topics with complete editorial freedom. This has been a decisive factor in the nomination of the program for an episode covering such a sensitive topic as the dangers of addiction.”

Saadany also invited the program's followers to support the nominated episode by voting for it on the official Shorty Awards website, reaffirming the show's commitment to delivering creative content that combines both educational value and entertainment.

Alaraby Tube is a digital platform affiliated with Alaraby TV Network.

It specialises in producing innovative digital content aimed at presenting social and cultural issues in a modern and appealing way. The platform seeks to empower and inspire the Arab audience through programs that reflect their interests and aspirations.