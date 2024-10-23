Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: Karthi And Aravind Swamy's Tamil Movie To Start Streaming Online Where And How To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tamil movie Meiyazhagan, featuring Karthi and Aravind Swamy, is all set to release on the Over-The-Top (OTT) after the feel-good drama, which was released on September 27, received praise during its theatrical run.

Fans are considerably excited about the OTT release of this Prem Kumar-directed movie. Set in a rural backdrop, it revolves around the theme of the importance of human relationships.

Despite receiving great reviews, the could not retain screens because of the busy Tamil cinema schedule.

The movie will be available in OTT in multiple regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meiyazhagan OTT release: When and where to watch

'Meiyazhagan' will be streamed online on October 25 on the famous OTT platform Netflix, as its digital rights are with this platform.

Netflix India South took to X to announce the release of the film.

The OTT version of 'Meiyazhagan' will have a run time of 2 hours, 38 minutes.

Meiyazhagan OTT release: Plot

Set in the late 90s, the movie is set around 40-year-old Arulmozhi Varman "Arul" who visits his ancestral home divided among relatives after 22 years. Years later, he attends his cousin Bhuvana's wedding, feeling nostalgic.

During his visit, he meets a mysterious relative who warmly engages him but remains unnamed. Their bond deepens as they share stories and memories, highlighting their family's Chola heritage.

After an emotional night, Arul leaves without learning the relative's name but later discovers he needs financial help to buy his childhood home. His daughter Jhanvi connects him to the relative, revealing his identity as Meiyazhagan, rekindling their familial bond.

Meiyazhagan box office collection

The film, released in theatres on 27 September, reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings . It gained ₹33.88 crore at the domestic box office and ₹51.28 crore worldwide. It also garnered an IMBD rating of 8.3/10.



