(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , Thailand's premier hospitality management company, is proud to announce that Oriental Residence Bangkok has been awarded 1 MICHELIN Key by the prestigious MICHELIN Guide .





The MICHELIN Key award honours hotels that offer outstanding lodging experiences, surpassing guest expectations with personalised service and distinctive character.



This esteemed recognition highlights the hotel's dedication to delivering sublime luxury hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences. Oriental Residence Bangkok is one of 31 hotels to receive 1 MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide's first-ever hotel selection in the country.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group , stated, "The MICHELIN recognition showcases ONYX Hospitality Group's steadfast dedication to excellence, offering bespoke and highly personalised services that embody the ethos of "A Tailored Approach to Hospitality." In addition, it is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff. We remain committed to elevating the guest experience at Oriental Residence Bangkok, ensuring every stay is truly memorable."



Renowned for its refined elegance and outstanding service, Oriental Residence Bangkok stands as a beacon of luxury in the heart of Bangkok, nestled on the prestigious Wireless Road. A hidden gem in the city, it offers opulent accommodation and world-class amenities, perfectly blending timeless sophistication with modern comforts. With its prime location amidst the diplomatic and historic quarter of Bangkok and surrounded by lush gardens, the property provides a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle, creating a sanctuary of tranquillity and exclusivity. The beautifully designed suites capture the essence of Oriental charm and Thai warmth.



The renowned architect Barbara Barry, whose signature style is synonymous with elegant and timeless interiors, has brought her vision to life at the Oriental Residence Bangkok.



Ms. Barry is internationally known for her streamlined interiors and elegant home furnishings. Her look speaks to quiet luxury, comfort, and ease-supporting her design philosophy that living simply, and with quality, is the highest form of luxury. At her Los Angeles-based studio her talented staff help bring her vision of gracious living to life centering on bespoke interiors both residential and commercial.



In the world of interior designer, the name Barbara Barry is synonymous with the designer's own aesthetic: elegant, feminine, yet with a distinct modernity.



Ms. Barry often employs a neutral color palette, featuring soft, muted tones like creams, beiges, and soft grays. These colours create a serene and calming atmosphere throughout the hotel.



Oriental Residence Bangkok offers distinctive dining experiences inspired by timeless sophistication paired with contemporary style, with meticulously crafted food and drink, sourced only from the finest ingredients. Dining at Café Claire evokes a sense of classic sophistication, with its contemporary take on wholesome dishes exuding an air of relaxed luxury. The elegant Oriental Bar offers an exquisite selection of handcrafted bespoke cocktails and tantalizing canapés in a stylish, refined setting. For those seeking serenity, the Play Deck features an open-air swimming pool with breathtaking views of the Bangkok skyline, further enhancing the sense of escape and indulgence.



The recognition reinforces ONYX Hospitality Group's mission to consistently deliver distinctive, guest-focused luxury that sets it apart in the hospitality industry.



For reservations, guests can book through MICHELIN Guide's digital platform or directly with Oriental Residence Bangkok.



To commemorate the MICHELIN accolade, Oriental Residence Bangkok is delighted to offer the exclusive "MICHELIN Key Celebration Package." Escape to a world of timeless sophistication and serenity with privileged rates at Oriental Residence Bangkok. To complement the experience, savour a signature Afternoon Tea and a delectable 4-course dinner, included within the package.



Guests travelling by December 2024 (prior to peak season) can receive an exclusive 35% discount on best available rates. Minimum 2-night stay required, terms and conditions apply. Visit the website to book.



For more information on Oriental Residence Bangkok:



For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group:







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN23102024003551001712ID1108809544