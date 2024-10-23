Careem Pay Celebrates Diwali with Gold Giveaway for Remittance Users

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - October 21, 2024: This Diwali, Careem Pay is offering customers a chance to earn gold. From October 20th to 31st, customers who transfer AED 50,000 or more to India via Careem Pay will be rewarded with a gold voucher worth 1 gram of 24-carat gold based on the rate from October 10. The voucher can be redeemed at Careem Pay’s gifting partner, Tanishq Middle East, a renowned gold retailer in the region.



Gold gifting during Diwali is a long-standing tradition. This campaign allows customers who send substantial remittances to their families in India to celebrate the cultural significance of gold while ensuring their loved ones are well-supported during the festive season.



Mohammad Elsaadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “We wanted to do something special for customers celebrating Diwali this year that goes beyond the usual promotions. Gold holds a special place in the hearts of so many celebrating Diwali and we’re proud to contribute to such a cherished tradition. We’re expressing appreciation for the trust that thousands of people place in our international remittance service with a meaningful gift for families during this festive time.”



Remittances from the UAE to India see a significant spike during Diwali, as families send money home to support their loved ones. Gold purchases traditionally increase on Dhanteras,the first day of Diwali.



Careem Pay’s remittance service enables UAE customers to make instant transfers to Pakistan, India, the UK, and the Philippines, which are among the largest remittance corridors in the region.





