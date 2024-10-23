France’s Sustainable Food and Hospitality Solutions at Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024

(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE)

United Arab Emirates, October 22nd ص, 2024 – France is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost, taking place from November 5-7, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year marks the 10th edition of this F&B manufacturing industry event where 61 French companies will showcase a diverse array of products and solutions. These will include not only innovative ingredients such as dairy components, baked goods ingredients, functional ingredients, flavors, grains, condiments, and egg products but also cutting-edge equipment vital for the agricultural and agri-food sectors.



The French presence will be highlighted in three distinct pavilions:



• Equipment Pavilion: Featuring 34 specialized companies in agricultural and agri-food equipment and logistics, occupying 500 m² in Sheikh Saeed Hall - booth S1-C52.

• Ingredients Pavilion: Comprising 20 companies focused on food processing, located in a 300 m² space within Sheikh Rashid Hall - booth R-J44.

• GulfHost Pavilion: Dedicated to hospitality, restaurant, and bakery professionals in Za’abeel Hall - booth Z4-G72.



This multifaceted showcase underscores France's commitment to addressing industry challenges while fostering innovation and collaboration within the Middle Eastern market.



“At Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024, we proudly showcase the best of French innovation in food technology and hospitality solutions. With 61 exhibitors across three dedicated pavilions, we are committed to fostering sustainable practices that align with the evolving needs of the Middle Eastern market. Our participation underscores France's leadership in addressing industry challenges through innovative solutions, and we invite all stakeholders to engage with us in this vital dialogue for a sustainable future." Flavie Paquay, Country Director Business France .

France's leadership in food technology



At this year's Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with 61 specialized French companies showcasing a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the food and beverage industry. Among the offerings are energy-saving technologies for sterilization and pasteurization, which not only enhance efficiency but also contribute to sustainability efforts. Visitors can explore customizable ingredient solutions for baking that cater to specific culinary needs, ensuring that chefs and food manufacturers can create unique products that stand out in a competitive market. Noteworthy innovations include advanced products designed to improve texture and extend shelf life, addressing both quality and consumer preferences for longer-lasting products. Additionally, a revolutionary packaging process has been developed that significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. The focus on ergonomic design in kitchen tools and professional cooking equipment enhances usability, making food preparation more efficient and comfortable for chefs. French exhibitors will also highlight environmentally friendly solutions such as strong machine stretch films and eco-design packaging, which reflect a commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product integrity. These advancements demonstrate France's leadership in food technology, offering practical solutions that resonate with modern culinary practices. Moreover, with full broadband coverage targeted by 2025 and nearly 140,000 individuals benefiting from digital training initiatives through the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS), French agricultural practices are at the forefront of modernization. This commitment to innovation not only supports local markets but also positions French companies as key players in the global food ecosystem, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry landscape.



FRANCE’S FOOD REVOLUTION



In France, 65% of businesses in the agri-food sector have introduced significant innovations in recent years, with 30% focusing on product development, resulting in the launch of approximately 3,000 new products annually. Visiting the French pavilions provides access to these evolutions and the possibility to forge strategic partnerships. The array of French professionals on the exhibition is wide, from family-owned businesses to international leaders in food processing transformative technologies.





SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES IN FRENCH AGROTECH SYSTEM



France has integrated multidimensional strategies, underpinned by the Climate and Resilience Act, to address food, climate, and health. This means visiting the French Pavilion offers insights into innovative ingredients and sustainable practices that reduce environmental impacts, such as GHG emissions from food production, particularly in sectors like dairy and plant-based proteins. Over 88% of French agricultural areas meet stringent environmental standards, contributing to climate action, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity preservation. France’s goal of doubling its organic farming area by 2027 to 18% shows leadership in sustainable practices, relevant for the UAE’s own environmental goals. The 1.421 billion AED (340€ million EUR) annual French support for its organic farming and significant investments in eco-schemes demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with Gulf region trends in food sustainability.









