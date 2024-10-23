Infrastructure Advancements Take Center Stage at Roads, Bridges, Tunnels MENA Conference 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: The Roads, Bridges, Tunnels MENA Conference today featured a stellar lineup of experts and key industry players from across the region. The two-day event brings together stakeholders from various sectors, discussing the rapid advancements in infrastructure projects driving economic growth and connectivity in the MENA region.

The day began with welcome remarks from Jorge Frances, Project Manager at KEO Infrastructure, UAE, setting the tone for a day of thought-provoking discussions focused on asset preservation, mega projects, and sustainable construction. Eng. Khamis Alshehyari from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure led the first session, presenting innovative strategies for the maintenance and management of interchange bridges, a critical topic as regional governments invest heavily in extending the lifespan of essential infrastructure.

Yasser Mosallamy, Head of Engineering at Arcadis, Egypt, followed with an overview of two landmark projects: the New Istanbul Airport and Egypt’s monorail system. His insights into the complexity and scale of these projects highlighted the growing role of mega infrastructures in transforming urban mobility.

Avinash Rao from Ha-Be India delivered an informative presentation on tunnel and underground construction, delving into the latest technologies being employed to ensure safety and efficiency in subterranean projects. His presentation set the stage for further discussions on the technical challenges facing infrastructure development.

The session on project supervision was led by Sameer Daoud, Managing Director at KEO Infrastructure, Saudi Arabia, who showcased successful strategies employed in three major UAE infrastructure projects: Al Khawaneej, Armadhi, and Mushraif. His focus on achieving excellence through expert oversight resonated with attendees seeking to enhance project delivery standards.

A lively networking break ensued, where attendees engaged in productive discussions while touring the exhibition area. VIP guests and industry professionals explored cutting-edge technologies and solutions exhibited by leading companies in the infrastructure sector.

One of the day’s highlights was a panel discussion moderated by Abraham Akkawi, Independent PPP Advisor from Oman, exploring the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in facilitating investment in infrastructure projects. The session brought together experts, including Ahmed Alhammadi from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and Jihad Saadou Rabah from Alvarez & Marsal, to debate the future of PPPs and their potential to drive road, bridge, and tunnel projects in the region.

Later in the day, industry innovators shared groundbreaking solutions for construction. Francesco De Martino, CEO of Pilosio Building Materials, and Jason English, CEO of Al Laith Group, presented a case study on how Flydeck’s suspended scaffolding transformed the Guggenheim Project, demonstrating the pivotal role of technology in enhancing project efficiency.

Concluding Day 1 was an insightful panel on the challenges and opportunities of bridge maintenance, featuring notable speakers such as Bandar Bin Habib Al-Anazi from Riyadh Region Municipality and Hisham Nada from Khatib Alami. The session underscored the importance of modernizing and revitalizing key infrastructure to accommodate increased traffic while ensuring safety and stability.

Attendees left with new insights, actionable strategies, and a clear sense of the role that innovation and collaboration will play in shaping the future of infrastructure in the MENA region. The day 2 of the conference promises further in-depth discussions, focusing on flooding mitigation strategies and future-proofing infrastructure to enhance resilience in the face of climate challenges.





