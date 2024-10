Concrete Action: Mammut Makes Climate Contribution With Revolutionary CO2 Removal Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEON, Switzerland and

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Mammut, Klimate, ARC, Bofort, and Carbonaide have unveiled a cutting-edge project for carbon dioxide (CO2) removal and its storage in concrete, marking a significant step forward in the fight against climate change. The initiative is championed by none other than world-class climber Adam Ondra.

Mads Emil Dalsgaard, Co-CEO of Klimate, was a reliable partner in the project as well as in belaying Adam Ondra during his climb. (©Petr Chodura / Mammut Sports Group AG)

ARC in Copenhagen captures up to 4 tons of CO2 daily which is eventually being integrated by Carbonaide into their sustainable concrete production process. (©Petr Chodura / Mammut Sports Group AG)

As an outdoor sports company that relies on intact nature, Mammut operates in a field of tension: enabling outdoor enthusiasts to have unique experiences in the mountains with durable equipment, while also protecting them from the elements and injuries. However, these products generate emissions throughout their production. Following their ambitious decarbonization strategy, "Do Our Best, Remove the Rest" Mammut aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

From gas to concrete

The Danish tech start-up Klimate serves as the linchpin in this alliance, uniting all stakeholders toward a common goal: ARC in Copenhagen captures up to 4 tons of CO2 daily directly from the flue gas of the waste-to-energy plant. Bofort provides the ISO tank for liquefied CO2 and manages its transport to Finland where Carbonaide integrates the captured CO2 into their more sustainable concrete production process, thus binding it permanently. Mammut, as the "buyer" in this project, commits to decarbonizing a total of 90 tons of CO2 by the end of 2025.

Despite the innovative removal and storage process, Mammut's primary goal is to reduce its emissions. As Tobias Steinegger, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Mammut, states: "Through this cooperation, we aim to achieve tangible results in carbon removal and inspire other companies to eliminate their residual emissions after making significant efforts to reduce their carbon footprints."

Mads Emil Dalsgaard, Co-CEO of Klimate states: "This facility is just the beginning, with this investment paving the way for future scaling and development. We're really proud at Klimate to have Mammut and Adam Ondra as supporters to help make this project a reality."

Adam Ondra's ascent: A symbol of commitment

