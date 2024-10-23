Etihad Airways Announced as Official Airline and Platinum Sponsor for Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October, 21, 2024 – The organizing committee of the Air Expo Abu Dhabi proudly announces Etihad Airways as the Official Airline and Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming event, scheduled for 19-21 November 2024.



Since 2012, Etihad Airways has consistently supported the Air Expo, reflecting its commitment as the national carrier of the UAE to promote Abu Dhabi as a global aviation hub.



As an industry leader, Etihad Airways continues to play a crucial role in advancing the aviation sector in the region. The airline is currently undergoing an ambitious growth strategy which will see it double the fleet size and destination network by 2030, as well as triple the number of passengers carried from 2022 figures. This growth further underpins Etihad’s contribution to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector.



As part of Etihad’s commitment to growing a talent pipeline for the UAE’s aviation industry, the airline has recently announced the relaunch of its successful Cadet Pilot program. Etihad Airways is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals and by 2030 aims to employ more than 600 Emirati pilots who will have graduated from the program. The Air Expo will serve as a strong opportunity to highlight careers in aviation in Abu Dhabi, providing aspiring aviators with insights and pathways into the industry.



Commenting on the continued partnership, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "We are delighted to support the Air Expo Abu Dhabi once more as the Official Airline and Platinum Sponsor. At Etihad, we are committed to showcasing Abu Dhabi’s position as a pivotal player in the global aviation industry. This event not only underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence but also highlights our role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world. With the recent launch of our cadet pilot program, this expo presents a unique platform to inspire and attract talent to the vibrant aviation sector here in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming participants and visitors to this prestigious event."





