Shura Committee Completes Discussions On Constitutional Amendment
Date
10/23/2024 2:16:57 AM
The Peninsula
The committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the constitution at the Shura Council has completed its discussions of the constitutional amendment draft during a meeting held today, chaired by Head of the Committee H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari. The committee decided to submit its report on the aforementioned draft to the Shura Council.
