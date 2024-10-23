'Qatar's Truce Efforts Helped In Release Of Several Germans In Gaza'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Ambassador of Qatar to Germany H E Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar said the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany represents the main supporter of the historical relations between the two countries, dating back to 1973, pointing out the two countries' aspiration to boost their relations in all fields.

In a statement, the Ambassador said the previous talks with German officials focused on the current situation in the Middle East, the need to join efforts to stop the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause. Topics related to Qatari-German relations were also discussed in previous talks, as well as ways to support and strengthen them in various fields.

The German government appreciates the pioneering role played by Qatar in the field of mediation and resolving disputes through peaceful means, Al Hamar stressed, adding that Qatari mediation has directly contributed to preventing the occurrence of several conflicts in the region. He noted the ongoing efforts the state is making to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip, which contributed to the release of a number of German citizens who were held hostage.

In regard to the practical outcomes of the visit, he revealed the signing of a letter of intent between the Ministry of Interior in Qatar and the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, in addition to a cooperation agreement between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the German Federal Police, explaining that these agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of training, counter-terrorism, and cybersecurity.

Germany pays great attention to the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector and clean energy, such as wind energy and green hydrogen, he added, pointing out that these areas represent great opportunities for Qatari and German companies to build economic partnerships and direct investment. In regard to Qatari investment in Germany, Al Hamar said that Qatar is focusing on investing in start-ups, IT, AI, and semiconductor production.