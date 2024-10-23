Three Civilians Injured As Russians Hit Malodanylivka Community In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At nighttime, on October 23, the Russian forces carried out an on Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv region, which left three people and damaged homes and power lines.

The community head, Oleksandr Hololobov, reported this via Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="AlexsAlexs_G/584" data-width="100%"></script>

“Approximately at three o'clock in the morning on October 23, a guided aerial bomb struck the residential area in the village of Lisne. Three individuals aged 44, 49, and 85 were injured. Up to ten houses, fences, and a power line were damaged,” the message stated.

He also noted that on October 22, around 6:00, a guided aerial bomb hit a residential area in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, landing between people's gardens.

Inofof“

Several households were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening, October 22, the Russian forces launched an attack on Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv district, causing destruction.