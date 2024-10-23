HUSQVARNA GROUP: INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Third quarter 2024









decreased by 7% to SEK 9,739m (10,512). Changes in exchange rates impacted by -3%. Organic sales decreased by 4%.







Planned exits of low-margin petrol-powered business have been completed, with no sales impact in the quarter.







Operating income was SEK 52m (398) and the operating margin was 0.5% (3.8).







Excluding items affecting comparability, the operating income amounted to SEK 53m (415) and the operating margin was 0.5% (3.9).







Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.27 (0.22) and earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.27 (0.22).







Cash flow from operations and investments amounted to SEK 2,892m (137). Direct operating cash flow was SEK 4,020m (1,814).





In October, additional cost reduction activities were announced. These include cost savings of SEK 500m.

January – September 2024









Net sales decreased by 11% to SEK 39,888m (44,655). Changes in exchange rates impacted by -1%.







Planned exits of low-margin petrol-powered business impacted with -3%. Organic sales decreased by 7%.







Operating income was SEK 3,882m (4,863) and the operating margin was 9.7% (10.9).







Excluding items affecting comparability, the operating income amounted to SEK 3,889m (5,138) and the operating margin was 9.8% (11.5).







Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.27 (5.59) and earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.26

(5.56).





Cash flow from operations and investments was

SEK

5,296m (5,157). Direct operating cash flow was

SEK 6,323m (6,018).

Growth in the strategic areas robotics and battery



"In the third quarter, we delivered growth in our strategic focus areas robotic mowers and battery-powered products, as well as a strong cash flow. However, organic sales for the Group decreased by 4%, which reflects a challenging market situation with restrained consumer spending.

Organic sales in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division decreased by 1%. We grew in robotic mowers, in both the professional and residential markets as well as in battery-powered products. The division achieved growth in Europe, while the business decreased in North America.

Organic sales in the Gardena Division decreased by 8%, with good performance for hand tools and battery-powered products. However, sales of watering products decreased during the start of the quarter, due to challenging weather conditions, but improved gradually.

In the Husqvarna Construction Division, organic sales decreased by 8%. The challenging market situation, with weak demand in North America continued, while sales in Europe grew.

Operating income, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 53m (415). The decrease was driven by lower volumes, leading to lower capacity utilization in production, as well as the impact of increased promotional activities toward the end of the gardening season.

Our direct operating cash flow grew to SEK 4.0bn (1.8), driven by continued inventory reductions and a strengthened cash flow from the decrease in trade receivables.



In response to the challenging market environment, we have accelerated existing cost-savings programs with good results. Realized savings amounted to SEK 190m during the quarter and SEK 590m for the nine-month period.



Further mitigating activities to reduce fixed costs and enhance efficiency

across the Group are announced today. Savings will amount to SEK 500m, with the majority realized in 2025. As part of this plan, the Group expects to reduce 400 positions. Non-recurring costs related to these savings are expected to amount to SEK 600m and will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

We are committed to identifying and implementing additional efficiency measures to further enhance our operational structure and effectiveness.

Despite the challenging environment, we are focused on executing our strategy and positioning the Group for long-term value creation. We continue to invest in our growth areas and look forward to our ambitious product launch program for the gardening season 2025. This will feature a wide range of new products, including 13 new robotic mower models equipped with the latest generation of intelligence and boundary wire free navigation."

Pavel Hajman, CEO



Webcast presentation and telephone conference

A webcast presentation of the Q3 report hosted by Pavel Hajman, CEO

and Terry Burke, CFO will be held at 10:00 CET on October 23, 2024.

To view the presentation, please use the link:



The dial-in to the telephone conference (in order to ask questions):

+46 (0) 8 505 100 31 (Sweden) or +44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

