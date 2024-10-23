No Missile Carriers In Black, Azov Seas
Date
10/23/2024 1:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles currently present in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
This is according to the Ukrainian Navy operational update as of 6:00 on October 23, 2024, as reported by Ukrinform.
"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy warship, but there are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles; no enemy ships are present in the Sea of Azov," the report states.
Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships equipped with Kalibr missiles, with a combined potential salvo of up to 28 missiles.
Read also: Russia acknowledges Black Sea Fleet
's escape from Crimea
Additionally, over the past 24 hours, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait saw one vessel enter the Black Sea (not proceeding toward the Bosporus Strait) and two vessels enter the Sea of Azov, one of which came from the Bosporus Strait.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia is repositioning its ships to protect them from strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MENAFN23102024000193011044ID1108809148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.