DHA Achieves Exceptional Breakthrough In Telehealth Services

Dubai reinforces its standing in digital

375,000 virtual consultations and 230,000 e-prescriptions in 2023 DHA introduces globally standardised clinical guidelines to enhance care and service quality

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 22, 2024:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made a significant leap in telehealth services, strengthening Dubai's position in the realm of digital health. According to a recent DHA report, telehealth consultations soared to nearly 375,000 in 2023, reflecting a 28% increase compared to 2022. The report also highlighted a substantial rise in electronic prescriptions, exceeding 230,000, a 103% increase over the same period.

The report further noted that 85% of telehealth consultations were completed within just two days, with patient satisfaction rates reaching 92%, while healthcare providers reported a 97% satisfaction rate with telehealth services.

To further cement Dubai's leadership in digital health, DHA recently organised a specialised workshop where it highlighted the first-of-its-kind clinical guidelines for treating diseases via telehealth. These guidelines, designed to support physicians both within Dubai and beyond, serve as a comprehensive reference for best practices in virtual healthcare services. The guidelines aim to standardise and elevate the quality of care and services provided.

The newly introduced guidelines offer a wide range of clinical protocols based on internationally recognised practices and protocols. They provide detailed recommendations on clinical pathways, referral indicators, necessary follow-ups, and essential investigations. The clinical guidelines were developed in collaboration with the globally renowned medical publisher, Karger, and are accessible online through international platforms.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, stated,

'Dubai's healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformations in its infrastructure, technology, facilities, and medical specialties. The DHA continuously strives to enhance Dubai's global standing in healthcare, with a particular focus on digital health.' He further emphasised the noticeable progress in telehealth services, which reflects Dubai's advanced medical capabilities, particularly in smart solutions and the expertise of healthcare professionals managing these services.

Dr. Al Mulla also highlighted that the newly issued telehealth clinical guidelines aim to serve as a comprehensive medical reference for healthcare providers offering remote services, both within and outside the UAE. He affirmed DHA's commitment to leveraging the latest smart and innovative technologies to further develop digital health, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront and closest to achieving sustainable health solutions.

Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards at DHA's Health Regulation Sector, said , 'The newly developed telehealth clinical guidelines mark a crucial step in supporting the implementation of Dubai's digital health strategy and expanding the scope of telehealth services. These high-level guidelines and standards align with the best international medical practices in this field.' She noted that the guidelines will help telehealth providers improve performance and deliver comprehensive, high-quality healthcare.

Dr. Hanan also pointed out that Dubai now boasts more than 140 telehealth service providers licensed by DHA. These range from standalone healthcare facilities offering virtual services to those that integrate telehealth into their existing services. She further noted that since 2017, DHA has established a regulatory framework for telehealth services and DHA engaged extensively with stakeholders to develop standards, guidelines, and policies. The new guidelines align with and support Dubai's digital health strategy.

At the conclusion of the workshop, DHA honoured several telehealth providers, including the 'Doctor for Every Citizen' programme and independent service providers such as 'TruDoc Healthcare' and 'Health at Hand.' The recognition extended to large hospital and clinic groups like 'Mediclinic Middle East,' 'Prime Healthcare Group,' and 'Medcare Hospitals,' as well as outpatient clinics such as 'Emirates Airline Group,' 'Al Futtaim Healthcare Group,' and the 'American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology.'