Jordan Will Not Be A Battlefield, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 22 (Petra) -- of Communications Mohammad Momani Tuesday told journalists at the Prime that Jordan "will not be a battlefield" between countries.He said, "We are a sovereign state. We do not allow our airspace and borders to be violated in any way, and countries in dispute must fully realise that Jordan will not be a battlefield."During the conference, Momani announced that the government had approved the agreement to implement the project to establish a Jordanian-German Centre for labour mobility.The Centre aims to provide educational and training opportunities for Jordanian youth interested in the German labour market and offer them advisory and training services.He said establishing the Centre is part of a memo signed between Jordan and Germany. The Centre opened in 2023 in a Ministry of Labour building and is currently providing training services to 50 young Jordanian men and women.The plan aims to increase the number of trainees to nearly 500 young men and women in 2025.Momani said the Prime Ministry approved an amended bylaw for the Public Security Personnel Charitable Society Bylaw for 2024, which cancels the Civil Defence Personnel Charitable Society Bylaw.Under the amendment, the Civil Defence Personnel Charitable Society's assets, obligations, and rights would be transferred to the Public Security Personnel Charitable Society.It approved an amended bylaw for the Retirement and Aid Fund for Agricultural Engineers for 2024 and an amended bylaw for the Social Solidarity Fund for Jordanian Construction Contractors for 2024, according to the amendments received from the General Assembly of both associations.It approved the Cybersecurity Service Providers Licensing Bylaw for 2024 to ensure the quality of cybersecurity services provided by enhancing the supervision and control of the National Cybersecurity Centre to preserve the rights of service users.The Prime Ministry approved the National Civil Aviation Security Programme to achieve the requirements of the ICAO Global Aviation Security Audit Programme.Momani announced the government's decision to approve amending the borders of the Al-Sawwan Development Area in Ajloun Governorate, adding the site of the Ajloun National Park project adjacent to the cable car launch area from the Ishtfina area and adjacent to Ajloun Castle.The Prime Ministry granted the Sawt Al-Jeel Media Services Company a license to broadcast radio programmes on the FM wave to cover the Capital Governorate for its radio station (Ain Al-Amal Radio).Momani told journalists that the Council of Ministers discussed the mechanisms for following up on the government's fieldwork regarding development efforts, services, and communication with local communities.The discussion focused, according to Momani, on the progress of work in the monthly Council of Ministers meetings in the governorates and the Prime Minister's field visits, noting in this regard that holding Council of Ministers sessions in the governorates aims to present a development vision for each governorate.Momani said, "In general, the paths of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap represent the strategic work approach of this government, priorities, initiatives and projects, noting that the launch of work according to this mechanism began with a Council of Ministers session in Karak last week."The Prime Ministry published a list of development projects specific to the governorate to inform public opinion about them, and they are available to everyone."He revealed that the Council of Ministers discussed the progress of work for solutions and interventions carried out by the government through the relevant ministries to follow up on the weekly field visits of the Prime Minister to various regions of the Kingdom.He added that the Prime Minister's field inspection tours focus on the peripheral governorates, seek to communicate directly with the public and motivate workers and stakeholders in the public sector to take the initiative to go out into the field.He said, "We are going through a delicate and difficult situation in the region, and Jordan must be fortified and protected from all dangers," calling for "a balanced media and political discourse with the highest levels of responsibility."He noted His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's visit to Saudi Arabia and the King's meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.He said the meeting focused on regional developments and efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.Momani reiterated, "A strong, stable and secure Jordan is the most capable of supporting Arab issues and defending the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people."On the government's decision to raise tax on electric vehicles, Momani said the decision would be reviewed after some time to measure its impact, noting that the government is in contact with all relevant parties in these sectors.Momani said the government would hold a press conference whenever necessary in the presence of ministers to explain the decisions, projects and programmes it is implementing.Regarding the speech on the government's ministerial statement, Momani said a ministerial committee is drafting the statement to present it before the twentieth House of Representatives in its first regular session.