Environment Minister Opens Algerian Products Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie inaugurated the Algerian Products in Doha on Tuesday. Running through October 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Center, the event brings together over 150 companies offering various products and goods.

The inauguration was attended by Algerian Minister of Trade and Exports Tayeb Zitouni, and HE Qatar Businessmen Association Chairman, Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani. The Algerian minister praised the powerful Qatar-Algeria relations in all fields, pointing out that Algeria has attracted many Qatari investors in the recent period, whether in the public or private sectors.

He added that the current trade exchange volume does not reflect the ambitions of officials in both countries, expressing his hope that this exhibition will open up more cooperation and intensify trade exchange between the two countries.

For his part, HE Sheikh Faisal stressed the great opportunities provided by the economies of the two countries, calling on businessmen to seize them to enhance Qatari-Algerian economic relations in the commercial and investment aspects.

He expressed his hope that this exhibition will play a major role in increasing Algerian exports to Doha and establishing new partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their Algerian counterparts, whether through bilateral projects in Doha, or others established in Algeria, which constitutes a fertile ground for investments in a wide range of fields.

In turn, Chairman of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council Kamel Moula said that holding the exhibition in Qatar confirms the development of relations between the two countries and the efforts of both sides to achieve more partnerships and expand the scope of bilateral projects in the coming period to include all sectors.

