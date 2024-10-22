Election Analysis: Harris Win Could Impact U.S. Economy And Stability, Advises Ex-CIA Insider Jim Rickards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, a former CIA economic analyst and noted forecaster , is expressing concerns about potential economic challenges and social tensions related to the 2024 election. According to Rickards, a presidency under Kamala Harris could significantly influence the U.S. financial markets and societal stability.









Jim Rickards

Rickards, known for his accurate predictions such as the 2008 financial crisis and the 2016 presidential election outcome, suggests that the implications of this election could extend beyond traditional political boundaries. He believes that a shift in administration might lead to notable economic adjustments and increased social tension.

Rickards emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming election, stating, "This election will either restore order or plunge us into chaos," adding, "If the political establishment forces Harris into power, we could see the dollar lose value, markets potentially retreat significantly, and increased national tension."

Economic Concerns Amidst Election Uncertainty

Rickards predicts that any disruption in the election results could pose risks to financial markets, potentially affecting retirement funds and economic stability . He notes that certain financial experts and major corporations are taking precautionary measures in anticipation of market fluctuations.

"The current market stability may be deceptive," Rickards explains. "Influential investors are adjusting their portfolios in preparation for possible economic shifts. It is advisable for individuals to consider safeguarding their assets sooner rather than later."

Strategies for Financial and Personal Security

Rickards is advising the public to prepare for economic challenges, proposing a five-step plan to manage financial and personal risks. His recommendations include divesting from vulnerable assets, investing in durable goods and stable sectors, and enhancing home security to ensure safety during potential social disruptions.

He also highlights an emerging investment opportunity that he believes could withstand economic fluctuations, noting that prominent investment firms have already committed substantial resources to this strategy.

"This situation is not just about market adjustments; it's about securing your financial and personal future in uncertain times," Rickards asserts.

Potential for Political and Social Disruptions

Rickards also cautions that intense political divisions may lead to significant national discord. He advocates for preparedness against a range of outcomes to safeguard democratic processes and community stability.

Rickards has collaborated with former CIA operative Jason Hanson to produce a security report, "How to Make Your Home Your Personal Fortress," which offers practical advice for family safety in times of national uncertainty.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a financial strategist with over five decades of experience advising on economic and geopolitical risks. A former CIA advisor and the author of several bestsellers, including The Death of Money and Currency Wars, Rickards has provided consultancy to U.S. government agencies, financial leaders, and military personnel.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at