Vystar Employees Volunteer More Than 6,000 Hours With Community Partners During 3Rd 'Good Is Everywhere' Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people in Florida and Georgia enjoyed free experiences at museums, zoos, science centers and more as part of

VyStar Credit Union's award-winning Good is everywhere celebration which focused on community partners, volunteerism and member appreciation. The two-week blitz dedicated to volunteerism and member appreciation events was held September 12-28. Despite some of the events being rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the overall celebration resulted in tremendous participation from communities throughout

VyStar's service area.

45 VyStar employees were joined by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to landscape and paint the interior of the AnnieRuth Foundation's building. Mayor Deegan also proclaimed it“Good is everywhere Day” in the City of Jacksonville, Florida.

kicked off in North Georgia with VyStar's President/CEO Brian Wolfburg and members of the Georgia team packaging food at the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The volunteering continued the following day when more than 45 VyStar employees were joined by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to landscape and paint the interior of the AnnieRuth Foundation's building. Mayor Deegan also proclaimed it "Good is everywhere Day" in the City of Jacksonville. The City of Orlando, City of Tallahassee and City of Stockbridge also presented municipal proclamations for 'Good is everywhere Day'.

VyStar employees from all areas of the organization collaborated with nonprofits to address community needs. Notable partnerships included Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, Mission House in Jacksonville Beach, the Green Cove Springs Food Pantry, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick and the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville, Florida.

"At VyStar, our employees are dedicated to positively impacting our members and the nonprofit organizations that enhance our communities," said Patricia McElroy, SVP/President of VyStar Foundation. "We take immense pride in their volunteer efforts and are committed to supporting them by offering every employee the chance to participate in 'Good is Everywhere,' ensuring they feel their contributions truly matter."

by the numbers in Georgia, North and Central Florida:



1,498 employees donated 6,336 volunteer hours to nonprofits across the communities VyStar serves

VyStar volunteers took part in service projects at 175 nonprofits

VyStar provided 23 days of free events to credit union members 17,386 people registered to attend free admission days at 20 cultural and educational destinations

This year's Good is everywhere celebration introduced sporting events with the Orlando City Soccer, Orlando Pride and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and a concert at the Stockbridge Amphitheater as part of the free experiences. The celebration also focused on VyStar's commitment to providing access to cultural and educational venues for its members. Offering free days at local attractions was a way for VyStar to show its gratitude for its members' continued loyalty and dedication to the credit union.

Good is everywhere supports VyStar's commitment to being a strong community leader and a trusted financial institution. In 2023, VyStar donated $6.6 million to more than 400 nonprofit organizations and VyStar employees personally volunteered an unprecedented 32,000 hours. To date this year, employees have contributed more than 27,000 hours of volunteerism.

VyStar membership is open to anyone living in the Florida and Georgia area, as well as current and former military members around the world. Learn more about becoming a member at vystarcu.



About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with over 80 branches and is reaching 1,000,000 members with assets of over $14 billion.

VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,200 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .



SOURCE VyStar Credit Union

