Red Herring Games Announces Luxury Murder Mystery Cruise Aboard MSC Virtuosa In May 2026

Actors will be in costume during the voyage.

Cath Bracegirdle is ready to welcome you on board

One of the many quality cabins available to travellers

GRIMSBY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Herring Games is pleased to announce an exclusive murder mystery experience set to take place aboard the MSC Virtuosa from May 2–4, 2026. This luxury all-inclusive event invites guests to immerse themselves in a thrilling mystery while enjoying the world-class amenities offered on one of MSC Cruises' most stunning ships.The luxury sleuthing experience will feature two evenings of immersive murder mystery entertainment, where guests become detectives in their own crime drama, exploring a fictional murder (or two), interrogating suspects, and piecing together clues. As the weekend unfolds, participants can explore the elegance of the Virtuosa's facilities, from relaxing at the luxurious onboard spa to enjoying a few of the 21 unique bars and lounges.A Day in Cherbourg and Onboard AmenitiesIn addition to the evening entertainment, the cruise includes a day trip to Cherbourg, where guests can discover the historical and scenic charms of the French coast. While aboard the Virtuosa, passengers will have access to all meals, as well as a Premium Drinks Package, offering an elevated dining and cocktail experience throughout the voyage.When not engaged in the murder mystery itself, guests are free to explore the ship's many amenities, including a state-of-the-art spa, multiple entertainment options, and comfortable accommodations ranging from interior rooms to luxury suites with private whirlpools.Cruise HighlightsTwo evenings of immersive murder mystery entertainmentTwo nights aboard the MSC VirtuosaDay trip to Cherbourg, FranceWelcome receptionAll meals onboardPremium Extra Drinks PackageEvidence package and puzzle boxOptional luxury accommodations in the MSC Yacht ClubPricing for the cruise starts at £479 per person, inclusive of the Premium Drinks Package.Partnering with Cruise Expert Cath BracegirdleTo ensure a seamless experience for all attendees, Red Herring Games have partnered with personal travel expert Cath Bracegirdle, who will provide a unique concierge travel experience, assisting with bookings and cruise arrangements. Cath has extensive experience in curating unique and memorable cruise vacations, offering personalized support to guests planning to attend this event and was the obvious choice for the award winning murder mystery team."To be honest, we didn't even look to work with anyone else. " Jo said. "Cath was our go-to travel agent. We knew she would look after our customers with the same attention to quality and detail we provide ourselves.""I was delighted to be asked." said Cath. "I'm coming on the voyage too in order to provide an end to end service for all the customers and I'm really looking forward to delving into the murder mystery side of things with the other guests. It's my first time working with Red Herring Games, but we can tell already this isn't going to be a one time partnership."Contact InformationFor more information or to book, guests can reach Cath Bracegirdle at ... or by calling 07958 330784.Additional details are available on this website:About Red Herring GamesRed Herring Games specializes in creating immersive murder mystery events and has over 20 years of experience in delivering high-quality entertainment. This cruise marks a new venture in combining live mystery experiences with luxury travel. The company continues to innovate in the world of interactive events, offering participants a unique and engaging form of entertainment.Media Contact:Jo SmedleyRed Herring Games...+44 (0)2030 112 215

