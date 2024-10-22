Mexico’S Economic Lifeline: The Southeast Gateway Pipeline Project

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico stands on the brink of a significant economic transformation, thanks to the ambitious Southeast Gateway Pipeline project.



This $4.5 billion (R$25.2 billion) promises to revolutionize access in the Yucatan Peninsula, potentially sparking an unprecedented economic boom in the region.



President Claudia Sheinbaum inherited this visionary project from her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The 715-kilometer underwater pipeline will natural from Texas to the Yucatan Peninsula.



This massive infrastructure project aims to provide reliable, affordable energy to an area where over half the population struggles with poverty.



TC Energy, a Canadian company, is spearheading the pipeline's development in partnership with Mexico's state-owned utility. When completed next year, the project will deliver up to 1.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.







This influx of energy could boost Yucatan's GDP by an impressive 3% in its initial years of operation. The pipeline project is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract energy-intensive industries to the region.

Transformative Energy Infrastructure in Yucatan

This influx of investment and employment opportunities could significantly reduce poverty rates and stimulate economic growth. The project also promises to convert two large power plants from oil to cleaner-burning natural gas, potentially lowering energy costs.



Yucatan's energy demand is growing at an impressive 7% annually, more than double the national average of 3%. The new pipeline could be the catalyst needed to transform Yucatan into a major business hub.



Levy Abraham Macari, president of the Canaco business chamber in Mérida, believes the pipeline could attract hundreds of millions of pesos in investment to energy-intensive sectors like manufacturing.



The pipeline is also crucial for Mexico's broader economic strategy. It will support the proposed transcontinental railway corridor, which aims to rival the Panama Canal.



This infrastructure could position Mexico as a key player in global trade routes, further boosting its economic prospects.



Mexico's reliance on affordable gas from Texas is not new. About 60% of the country's energy generation depends on gas, with over 70% coming from Texas.



The Southeast Gateway Pipeline will strengthen this vital energy partnership between Mexico and the United States, potentially leading to more stable energy prices and supply.



While environmental concerns exist, the pipeline may actually help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Yucatan in the short term.



By enabling the conversion of two large power plants from oil to natural gas, the project could cut regional emissions by 27%. This change could save nearly $3 billion in fuel costs over the next 30 years and reduce consumer bills.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108807954