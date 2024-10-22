Overlooked And Undervalued: The Plight Of Contractual Professors In Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Contractual teachers of Kashmir protesting for regularization in this file photo

By Dr Syed Irfan Shafi

The recent discussions led by the newly elected Education followed by bureaucrats and politicians about the academic calendar-whether to adopt a March or November session-may seem like a matter of priority for the education system. However, in focusing on these administrative changes, an even more pressing and deeply emotional issue continues to be overlooked: the long-standing plight of Kashmir's highly educated youth, particularly those working as contractual Assistant Professors and Lecturers in colleges and universities for decades. These individuals, despite holding advanced degrees such as PhDs, are trapped in a cycle of uncertainty, struggling to secure permanent employment, and their professional futures hang in the balance.



ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine dedicating years of your life to study and research, achieving the highest levels of academic qualification, only to find yourself employed on a temporary, contractual basis for years, with no promise of job security. This is the harsh reality faced by thousands of scholars in Jammu & Kashmir. They are the backbone of our education system-delivering lectures, mentoring students, and advancing knowledge-yet they remain in a state of professional limbo. Their contributions are undeniably vital to the functioning of colleges and universities, but their efforts have gone largely unrecognized by the higher authorities. Each year brings renewed contracts, but no concrete steps are taken to secure their futures, leaving them feeling abandoned by the very system they serve. The emotional toll this takes on these highly qualified individuals is immense. It's not just about job security or income-it's about dignity, self-worth, and the hope of having a clear future. For many, the dream of contributing to academia is fading, replaced by feelings of frustration and helplessness. With no stable career path in sight, these scholars are forced to seek other means of livelihood. It is heartbreaking to witness PhD scholars, people who have spent years pursuing the pinnacle of academic excellence, standing on the streets selling dry fruits. They have been pushed into this situation by a system that has failed them, and the emotional weight of such a fall from grace cannot be overstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their stories are not just about unemployment-they speak to the broken promises of a society that claims to value education, yet disregards those who have devoted their lives to it. These scholars have been forced to sacrifice their intellectual aspirations for survival. Every day they wait for justice, for a decision that will finally recognize their service and dedication, but it never comes. This long wait has eroded their faith in the system, and with each passing year, it becomes harder for them to imagine a future in academia. The social consequences of this neglect are also far-reaching. An education system that does not protect its educators is a system in decline. When professors and lecturers are unsure of their futures, it affects the quality of education they provide. How can we expect teachers to inspire and guide students when they themselves are weighed down by uncertainty? The motivation and passion that once drove these educators are slowly being drained away by the harsh realities of their situation. The younger generation, seeing the struggles of their mentors, may be dissuaded from pursuing careers in academia altogether, further weakening the intellectual fabric of society. What makes this situation even more tragic is the fact that it could be resolved with decisive action. The government and higher authorities need to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of these contractual professors and take immediate steps to secure their futures. The regularization of their services is not just a matter of policy-it's a matter of justice. It is time for the education system to repay these scholars for their dedication with job security, fair wages, and benefits. By creating more permanent positions and providing a clear career path, the government can restore hope to those who have been left behind.

The plight of Jammu & Kashmir's contractual educators is a crisis that demands immediate attention. These scholars are not asking for charity-they are asking for what they have earned through years of hard work and commitment. It is time to stop overlooking their struggles and start addressing the deep emotional and social impacts this issue has created. As a society, we owe them the dignity, respect, and justice that every educator deserves. If we fail to act now, we risk losing not just a generation of scholars but the very foundation of our education system. It's time to stand up for these educators and give them the future they have waited for far too long. The sight of a PhD scholar in Jammu and Kashmir selling dry fruits on a cart after serving for years in colleges as a contractual lecturer is a stark reflection of the systemic failure in the region's education and employment policies. These scholars, who have dedicated years to advanced study and the pursuit of knowledge, are left with no option but to take on menial jobs to survive. Despite their qualifications and years of service, they are kept in a cycle of uncertainty, with no job security, career progression, or recognition of their contributions to academics. The failure of the system lies in its inability to offer these scholars the dignity of stable employment, leaving them disillusioned and forcing them to abandon their academic pursuits. This not only undermines their potential but also erodes the overall intellectual and social fabric of the region, where education is meant to be a path to progress and development, not a road to despair.

Read Also Understanding The Plight Of Teachers Government Should Address Unemployment in J&K Urgently

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author is an Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration, School of Business Studies