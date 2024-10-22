Expert On Invitation To NATO: Controversy Could 'Make It Easier' For Critics Of Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important for Ukraine to pursue the implementation of those points of the Victory Plan that are achievable now, and the debate over the invitation can make it easier for those who are inclined to criticize all the following points.

This opinion was expressed by Dmytro Teperik, an Estonian expert on social resilience, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“It is very important to emphasize those points of the Victory Plan that are achievable now. And accordingly, to achieve their fulfillment. This includes the of the necessary weapons, including long-range weapons, to hit targets deep in Russia. Of course, we need more air defense systems. Everything that is necessary to meet the vital needs of Ukrainians, starting with energy, is also important,” Teperik said.

He noted that the novelty and value of the Victory Plan lies in the systematization and consolidation of“correct and therefore expected points” into a coherent document.“One can also understand that in the beginning, NATO membership is desired. This is probably the most popular topic in Ukraine, which has once again stirred people up. And this is good,” the expert believes.

In his opinion, this is an ambitious strategic item that is not easy to fulfill in the near future, as some Allies disapprove of Ukraine's invitation and acceptance into NATO .“I am afraid that criticizing this difficult to implement immediately first point may make it easier to criticize all the following points for those who are in the mood for criticism. I think there is a problem here. Ukraine's membership in NATO is, of course, extremely important, and it should be and remain in the Plan. I just would not put the main emphasis on it,” the Estonian expert said.

Ukraine secures support from partners overPlan - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan on October 16 in the Verkhovna Rada and on October 17 at the European Union Summit in Brussels. The plan consists of five points - geopolitical, two military, economic and security, as well as three secret annexes.

On October 22, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented Ukraine's Victory Plan in a speech to the Riigikogu (Estonian parliament).