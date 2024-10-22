Deepcomputing And Andes Technology Partner To Develop The World's First RISC-V AI PC With 7Nm Qilai Soc, Featuring Ubuntu Desktop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, CA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepComputing, a pioneer in RISC-V innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Andes Corporation, a leading provider of high-efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores. Together, the two companies collaborate to develop the world's first RISC-V AI PC, powered by Andes' 7nm QiLai SoC. This innovated low-power PC will come equipped with Ubuntu Desktop and aims to redefine AI computing by combining industry-leading hardware and software designed specifically for RISC-V.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI PCs, which utilize artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, creativity, entertainment, security, and more. The power-efficient RISC-V AI PC, based on the QiLai SoC, integrates a multi-core CPU, vector processor, GPU, and various peripherals for optimal performance, and AI workload handling. This product is designed to cater to developers and enterprises looking for advanced, open-standard RISC-V solutions.

Revolutionizing AI Computing with RISC-V and Andes Technology

The Andes QiLai SoC contains 2 Andes RISC-V processors: a high-performance quad-core AX45MP cluster and an NX27V vector processor. The AX45MP superscalar multicore is optimized for Linux-based applications by configuring a 2MB Level-2 cache and a Memory Management Unit (MMU). The NX27V vector processor, with a 512-bit vector length and data path width, is specifically designed to handle AI workloads efficiently. Running at up to 2.2 GHz (AX45MP) and 1.5 GHz (NX27V), the QiLai SoC delivers high performance while maintaining low power consumption of approximately 5W at full speed. A configuration of the AX45MP is used in the Renesas RZ/Five MPU while two instances of the NX27V help construct the PE's (Processing Elements) in the 8x8 PE array of the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA).

“We are excited to work with DeepComputing and Canonical for this AI PC project based on our newly-introduced QiLai SoC.” said Frankwell Lin, Chairman and CEO of Andes .“The QiLai leverages TSMC's 7nm process technology and underscores our commitment to supporting the expansion of the RISC-V ecosystem. As always, Andes continues its position as a pure-play IP provider, not entering the chip business. Andes welcome chip company considering to license QiLai as an SoC IP for production. This AI PC project will demonstrate the power of the RISC-V architecture for general application processing and AI acceleration, and provide a powerful RISC-V platform for application development and processor IP evaluation.”

The World's First RISC-V AI PC

The RISC-V AI PC developed by DeepComputing and Andes will feature Ubuntu Desktop. In addition, there are a suite of tools and frameworks optimized for AI workloads, including the AndeSightTM toolchains, AndeSoftTM software stacks, and AndesAIRETM NN SDK, which compiles AI/ML models to executables running on the NX27V vector processor.

The product represents a breakthrough in AI PC design, offering an open and modular approach that caters to the growing RISC-V developer community. Designed for a wide range of use cases, the RISC-V AI PC supports diverse AI-driven applications, from productivity and creativity to gaming and security.

Gordan Markuš, Director of Silicon Alliances at Canonical noted,“We are thrilled to collaborate with DeepComputing and Andes on this groundbreaking project. By equipping the world's first RISC-V AI PC with Ubuntu Desktop, we're not only offering a powerful development platform but also enabling a robust, open-source software ecosystem. This partnership will help accelerate the adoption of RISC-V technology and broaden the possibilities for developers and businesses working with AI at the edge.”

Expanding the RISC-V Ecosystem

By offering the world's first RISC-V AI PC, DeepComputing and Andes aim to accelerate the development of RISC-V-based AI solutions and expand the reach of RISC-V in the broader computing landscape. This collaboration is driven by the growing demand for RISC-V platforms that enable fast software development, evaluation, and deployment.

“We're excited to partner with Andes Technology on this innovative project,” said Yuning, CEO of DeepComputing .“This partnership aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of RISC-V technologies and provide developers with the tools and platforms they need to shape the future of AI computing.”

The RISC-V AI PC platform will be unveiled at the RISC-V Summit NA 2024 , where it will be showcased at the DeepComputing booth. The product will be officially available in early 2025.

About Andes Technology

Nineteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, functional safety and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2023, the cumulative volume of Andes-EmbeddedTM SoCs has surpassed 14 billion. For more information, please visit . Follow Andes on LinkedIn 、Facebook 、X 、Bilibili and YouTube !

About Canonical

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, provides open source security, support and services. Their portfolio covers critical systems, from the smallest devices to the largest clouds, from the kernel to containers, from databases to AI. With customers that include top tech brands, emerging startups, governments and home users, Canonical delivers trusted open source for everyone. Learn more at .

About DeepComputing

Formed in 2022 by a group of dedicated RISC-V enthusiasts, DeepComputing is a pioneer in RISC-V innovation, leading the way in connecting developer communities, suppliers, tools and systems with the world of RISC-V. We are committed to advancing the adoption and implementation of RISC-V beyond existing ISA chipsets. Together with a diverse and dedicated array of partners, we are focused on driving development of the RISC-V ecosystem through our DeepComputing laptops, pads, workstations, AI speakers and routers, as well as our BravoMonster autonomous remote-control toys and real-world vehicles.

