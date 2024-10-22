Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation Joins New Orleans Kidney Walk To Bring Awareness And Funding To Annual Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby

This event unites patients, families, medical professionals, and supporters in a shared mission to raise awareness and vital funds to combat kidney disease.

- Kerry W. KirbyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation , a charitable fund committed to supporting communities through humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives, has announced its participation in the Annual New Orleans Kidney Walk on Sunday, November 3, 2024. This event unites patients, families, medical professionals, and supporters in a shared mission to raise awareness and vital funds to combat kidney disease, which affects millions across the nation.The National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Walk is the nation's largest walk to fight kidney disease. Each year, thousands of walkers nationwide come to the aid of the 37 million Americans that suffer from chronic kidney disease. Ninety-six percent of these patients are unaware of their diagnosis due to kidney disease's asymptomatic nature within its earlier stages. In terms of national standing, Louisiana ranks as one of the highest per capita for chronic kidney disease, with nearly 90% of its residents that are on the organ transplant waiting list, waiting for a kidney.Kerry W. Kirby stated,“Each step you take on your Kidney Walk journey brings hope to those living with kidney disease. A diagnosis of this disease is life-altering, affecting not only the patient but the entire family. For many, it means spending countless hours on dialysis, which limits their ability to work, travel, and spend time with loved ones. This cause is deeply personal to me, as I lost my father to kidney disease and participate in his memory each year. I am incredibly grateful to the amazing team at the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana for their unwavering dedication to raising awareness in our community.”The Kidney Walk is a powerful way for individuals to unite in a show of support, making a significant impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. Every step taken by participants not only honors loved ones battling the disease but also drives vital efforts to raise crucial funds for groundbreaking research, essential public health initiatives, and comprehensive patient support programs that save lives.Melinda M. Kirby concluded,“Our partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana goes well beyond the Kidney Walk. Together, we are committed to raising public awareness about kidney disease, supporting research funding, and encouraging those at risk to consult with their local physicians. This event is more than just a walk, it's a bold stride toward a future where kidney disease can be prevented, treated, and ultimately cured.”About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, a charitable fund managed by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby

