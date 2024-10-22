Trump launches scathing attack on ‘dumb war hawk’ Cheney

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris over her decision to campaign alongside Liz Cheney, a well-known neoconservative figure. In his criticism, Trump characterized Cheney as a “dumb war hawk” who advocates for military intervention in Muslim-majority countries. This commentary comes in the context of Cheney's recent endorsement of Harris and her planned campaign tour in crucial swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



Cheney, who previously served in and is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a polarizing figure in American politics. Trump's remarks were made in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he suggested that Cheney’s involvement would alienate Arab-American voters, particularly in Michigan, where a significant population of approximately 250,000 Arab-Americans resides. Many in this demographic reportedly support Trump, especially due to Harris's stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



In his post, Trump described Harris as “the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States” and criticized her intelligence, referring to her as a “Low IQ individual.” He stated, “Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris is campaigning with ‘dumb as a rock’ War Hawk, Liz Cheney,” echoing his disdain for both political figures and their foreign policy inclinations.



Trump further warned that if Harris were to secure four more years in office, the Middle East would descend into chaos, potentially leading to global conflict. He proclaimed that under his leadership, such a scenario would be avoided, asserting, “something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge.”



As the election cycle heats up, Trump's remarks reflect ongoing tensions within the Republican Party and the broader electorate, particularly concerning foreign policy and its implications for domestic politics. The dynamics of the upcoming election will likely hinge on these critical issues as candidates strive to appeal to their respective bases.

