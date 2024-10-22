Ministry: Palestine, Jordan To Expose Israeli Occupation's Violation Against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced, Tuesday, continuing its political, diplomatic, and efforts in partnership with Jordan to reveal the violation of the Israeli against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a press statement, the ministry said it working with Jordan to pressure the international community to protect Jerusalem and its holy site, with the protection of the Israeli occupation's and government.

The Israeli occupation's deliberately altering the historical and legal states, efforts to Judaize Jerusalem, which is seen as part of a larger plan to genocide and displacement against Palestinians, it added (end)

