Ministry: Palestine, Jordan To Expose Israeli Occupation's Violation Against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

10/22/2024 5:09:53 AM
RAMALLAH, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced, Tuesday, continuing its political, diplomatic, and legal efforts in partnership with Jordan to reveal the violation of the Israeli Occupation against Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In a press statement, the ministry said it working with Jordan to pressure the international community to protect Jerusalem and its holy site, with the protection of the Israeli occupation's Police and government.
The Israeli occupation's government deliberately altering the historical and legal states, efforts to Judaize Jerusalem, which is seen as part of a larger plan to genocide and displacement against Palestinians, it added (end)
