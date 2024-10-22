France's Sustainable Food And Hospitality Solutions At Gulfood Manufacturing And Gulfhost 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 61 French exhibitors across 3 French Pavilions:



34 Processing & Packaging companies in Saeed Hall 1

20 Food Ingredient companies in Sheikh Rashid Hall 7 Hospitality & Foodservice equipment exhibitors at Gulfhost in Za'abeel Hall



United Arab Emirates, October 22nd ? , 2024 – France is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Gulfood and GulfHost, taking place from November 5-7, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year marks the

10th edition

of this F&B manufacturing industry event where

61 French companies

will showcase a diverse array of products and solutions. These will include not only innovative

ingredients

such as dairy components, baked goods ingredients, functional ingredients, flavors, grains, condiments, and egg products but also cutting-edge

equipment

vital for the agricultural and agri-food sectors.

The French presence will be highlighted in three distinct pavilions:



Equipment Pavilion : Featuring

34 specialized companies

in agricultural and agri-food equipment and logistics, occupying

500 m2

in Sheikh Saeed Hall - booth S1-C52.

Ingredients Pavilion : Comprising

20 companies

focused on food processing, located in a

300 m2

space within Sheikh Rashid Hall -

booth R-J44. GulfHost Pavilion : Dedicated to hospitality, restaurant, and bakery professionals in Za'abeel Hall -

booth Z4-G72.

This multifaceted showcase underscores France's commitment to addressing industry challenges while fostering innovation and collaboration within the Middle Eastern market.

“At Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024, we proudly showcase the best of French innovation in food technology and hospitality solutions. With 61 exhibitors across three dedicated pavilions, we are committed to fostering sustainable practices that align with the evolving needs of the Middle Eastern market. Our participation underscores France's leadership in addressing industry challenges through innovative solutions, and we invite all stakeholders to engage with us in this vital dialogue for a sustainable future.' Flavie Paquay, Country Director Business France .

France's leadership in food technology





At this year's Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with

61 specialized French companies

showcasing a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the food and beverage industry. Among the offerings are

energy-saving technologies

for sterilization and pasteurization, which not only enhance efficiency but also contribute to sustainability efforts. Visitors can explore

customizable ingredient solutions

for baking that cater to specific culinary needs, ensuring that chefs and food manufacturers can create unique products that stand out in a competitive market. Noteworthy innovations include

advanced products designed to improve texture and extend shelf life, addressing both quality and consumer preferences for longer-lasting products. Additionally, a

revolutionary packaging process

has been developed that significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. The focus on

ergonomic design

in kitchen tools and professional cooking equipment enhances usability, making food preparation more efficient and comfortable for chefs. French exhibitors will also highlight environmentally friendly solutions such as

strong machine stretch films

and

eco-design packaging , which reflect a commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product integrity. These advancements demonstrate France's leadership in food technology, offering practical solutions that resonate with modern culinary practices. Moreover, with full broadband coverage targeted by 2025 and nearly

140,000 individuals benefiting from digital training

initiatives through the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS), French agricultural practices are at the forefront of modernization. This commitment to innovation not only supports local markets but also positions French companies as key players in the global food ecosystem, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry landscape.

FRANCE'S FOOD REVOLUTION

In France,

65% of businesses in the agri-food sector

have introduced significant innovations in recent years, with

30% focusing on product development , resulting in the launch of approximately

3,000 new products annually . Visiting the French pavilions provides access to these evolutions and the possibility to forge strategic partnerships. The array of French professionals on the exhibition is wide, from family-owned businesses to international leaders in food processing transformative technologies.

SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES IN FRENCH AGROTECH SYSTEM

France has integrated multidimensional strategies, underpinned by the Climate and Resilience Act, to address food, climate, and health . This means visiting the French Pavilion offers insights into innovative ingredients and sustainable practices that reduce environmental impacts, such as GHG emissions from food production, particularly in sectors like dairy and plant-based proteins. Over 88% of French agricultural areas meet stringent environmental standards, contributing to climate action, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity preservation . France's goal of doubling its organic farming area by 2027 to 18% shows leadership in sustainable practices, relevant for the UAE's own environmental goals. The 1.421 billion AED (340€ million EUR) annual French support for its organic farming and significant investments in eco-schemes demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with Gulf region trends in food sustainability.