France's Sustainable Food And Hospitality Solutions At Gulfood Manufacturing And Gulfhost 2024

34 Processing & Packaging companies in sheikh Saeed Hall 1
20 Food Ingredient companies in Sheikh Rashid Hall
7 Hospitality & Foodservice equipment exhibitors at Gulfhost in Za'abeel Hall
United Arab Emirates, October 22nd ? , 2024 – France is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Gulfood manufacturing and GulfHost, taking place from November 5-7, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year marks the
10th edition
of this F&B manufacturing industry event where
61 French companies
will showcase a diverse array of products and solutions. These will include not only innovative
ingredients
such as dairy components, baked goods ingredients, functional ingredients, flavors, grains, condiments, and egg products but also cutting-edge
equipment
vital for the agricultural and agri-food sectors.
The French presence will be highlighted in three distinct pavilions:
Equipment Pavilion : Featuring
34 specialized companies
in agricultural and agri-food equipment and logistics, occupying
500 m2
in Sheikh Saeed Hall - booth S1-C52.
Ingredients Pavilion : Comprising
20 companies
focused on food processing, located in a
300 m2
space within Sheikh Rashid Hall -
booth R-J44.
GulfHost Pavilion : Dedicated to hospitality, restaurant, and bakery professionals in Za'abeel Hall -
booth Z4-G72.
This multifaceted showcase underscores France's commitment to addressing industry challenges while fostering innovation and collaboration within the Middle Eastern market.
“At Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024, we proudly showcase the best of French innovation in food technology and hospitality solutions. With 61 exhibitors across three dedicated pavilions, we are committed to fostering sustainable practices that align with the evolving needs of the Middle Eastern market. Our participation underscores France's leadership in addressing industry challenges through innovative solutions, and we invite all stakeholders to engage with us in this vital dialogue for a sustainable future.' Flavie Paquay, Country Director Business France .
France's leadership in food technology
At this year's Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with
61 specialized French companies
showcasing a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the food and beverage industry. Among the offerings are
energy-saving technologies
for sterilization and pasteurization, which not only enhance efficiency but also contribute to sustainability efforts. Visitors can explore
customizable ingredient solutions
for baking that cater to specific culinary needs, ensuring that chefs and food manufacturers can create unique products that stand out in a competitive market. Noteworthy innovations include
advanced products designed to improve texture and extend shelf life, addressing both quality and consumer preferences for longer-lasting products. Additionally, a
revolutionary packaging process
has been developed that significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. The focus on
ergonomic design
in kitchen tools and professional cooking equipment enhances usability, making food preparation more efficient and comfortable for chefs. French exhibitors will also highlight environmentally friendly solutions such as
strong machine stretch films
and
eco-design packaging , which reflect a commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product integrity. These advancements demonstrate France's leadership in food technology, offering practical solutions that resonate with modern culinary practices. Moreover, with full broadband coverage targeted by 2025 and nearly
140,000 individuals benefiting from digital training
initiatives through the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS), French agricultural practices are at the forefront of modernization. This commitment to innovation not only supports local markets but also positions French companies as key players in the global food ecosystem, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry landscape.
FRANCE'S FOOD REVOLUTION
In France,
65% of businesses in the agri-food sector
have introduced significant innovations in recent years, with
30% focusing on product development , resulting in the launch of approximately
3,000 new products annually . Visiting the French pavilions provides access to these evolutions and the possibility to forge strategic partnerships. The array of French professionals on the exhibition is wide, from family-owned businesses to international leaders in food processing transformative technologies.
SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES IN FRENCH AGROTECH SYSTEM
France has integrated multidimensional strategies, underpinned by the Climate and Resilience Act, to address food, climate, and health . This means visiting the French Pavilion offers insights into innovative ingredients and sustainable practices that reduce environmental impacts, such as GHG emissions from food production, particularly in sectors like dairy and plant-based proteins. Over 88% of French agricultural areas meet stringent environmental standards, contributing to climate action, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity preservation . France's goal of doubling its organic farming area by 2027 to 18% shows leadership in sustainable practices, relevant for the UAE's own environmental goals. The 1.421 billion AED (340€ million EUR) annual French support for its organic farming and significant investments in eco-schemes demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with Gulf region trends in food sustainability.
