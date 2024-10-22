USD/BRL Analysis Today - 22/10: Nervous Highs (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/BRL has climbed back to elevated highs and surpassed heights seen in mid-August and September; this as institutions likely consider nervous outcomes.



Trading in the USD/BRL closed yesterday around the 5.6894 level.

The high for the currency pair was around 5.7350 on Monday, which occurred early as trading opened for the week and in the midst of a gap upwards. The apex highs of yesterday's trading surpassed values seen in the middle of August and in September.

While the highs didn't topple the exaggerated apex marks seen in early August when global Forex suffered a day of panic, the ability to be within sight of higher values is not a positive signal for those who believe the USD/BRL is overbought.

The USD/BRL is actually within the upper realms of its long-term price range and financial institutions are clearly nervous about a couple of things.

Inflation data from Brazil remains problematic, while the Workers Party of Lula da Silva want the Brazilian Central Bank to decrease borrowing costs, inflation data remains troubling. Fiscal policy in Brazil is causing inflation to come in higher than the stated government targets. And also importantly, there is nervousness being caused by the U.S election and its potential outcome.

Brazil is attending the BRICS Summit 2024 today and tomorrow in Russia, but this is not likely to help the Brazilian Real against the USD. Financial institutions are certainly more concerned about the prospect of a potential Donald Trump victory in the coming U.S election. A Trump victory might put Brazil and the U.S into a rather contentious discussion about trade between the two nations. USD centric strength has been seen across Forex the past week and many currencies are experiencing a bit of weakness against the USD/BRL Highs and Resistance Levels in the Near-Term

The combination of nervousness regarding Brazilian inflation, a potential Trump victory, and the cautious approach many financial institutions are practicing for the time being may continue to keep the USD/BRL exchange rate within the higher elements of its price range.

The ability to trade above the 5.7000 level yesterday may be a signal bullish sentiment in the USD/BRL will be tested again.



There is not much U.S data coming this week, and traders need to instead look at technical charts and consider the behavioral sentiment of large traders, which will likely remain rather cautious.

The USD/BRL may not have a lot of reasons to create a significant downturn in the near-term.

Traders should be careful however and not get too ambitious about the upside. Quick hitting targets in the USD/BRL will be the safe avenue for day traders in the near-term.

Brazilian Real Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 5.6950

Current Support: 5.6810

High Target: 5.7280

Low Target: 5.6700

