King Departs For Saudi Arabia
10/22/2024 4:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Tuesday departed on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty on the visit.
His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
