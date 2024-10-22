عربي


King Departs For Saudi Arabia

10/22/2024 4:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday departed on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty on the visit.
His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Jordan News Agency

