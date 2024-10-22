Navatar’S Latest CRM Platform For M&A Helps Investment Banks Leverage Superior Proprietary Intelligence As M&A Deal Activity Increases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M&A advisory business relies on good intelligence. Bankers must connect a lot of disparate threads of information whether they are pitching, researching buyers, managing sponsors, executing mandates or simply prioritizing their agenda for the week. To do that, bankers must find a way to automatically capture and then connect all of this proprietary information, most of it gathered painstakingly from their over time.

The new Navatar is designed to capture and harness this intelligence for bankers. It uses AI to automatically capture information from all of the firm's interactions and then consolidates intelligence for each company, person, lead, sponsor, pitch, mandate, sector or even a niche subsector.

The ability to create a sector/subsector knowledge-base incorporating proprietary intelligence is becoming critical as sector-specific opportunities in technology, energy and life sciences drive deal activity, according to the latest EY M&A Activity Report .

“Today's market demands your A-game. Your A-game primarily relies on proprietary intelligence. This intelligence must be collated from all the information your team painstakingly acquires from your network. The new Navatar Platform will synthesize this intelligence to help step up your game,” said Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar.

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, raises the bar to help dealmakers move beyond efficiency gains and focus on competitive differentiation. Navatar is used by hundreds of firms including private equity funds, M&A boutiques and bulge brackets, fund of funds, multi-asset credit, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, family offices, private placement and other financial services companies.

