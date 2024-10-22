Three Dead In Sumy Following Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Sumy in Ukraine's north, three people, including a child, were killed in an overnight drone attack that targeted a residential neighborhood.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Three people, including a child, died as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on residential buildings," the statement reads.

The air raid continues, officials added.

"This morning, the enemy hit an apartment block and critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the morning attack are being verified," officials wrote.

A total of 25 Shahed drones have so far been shot down across Sumy region in the early hours of Tuesday, October 22.

It should be recalled that the enemy attacked Sumy on the night of October 22. Initial reports said one person was injured.