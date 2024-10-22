عربي


Zoom Celebrates 35+ Partners And Customers At 2024 Zoom Awards At GITEX Global


  • The Zoom Awards were established to celebrate exceptional success stories and impactful collaborations with customers and partners.
  • More than 35 partners and customers from diverse industries and markets across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) region were recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions, showcasing the broad reach and impact of Zoom's solutions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 17 October 2024 - Zoom video Communications Inc. held its prestigious 2024 Zoom Awards ceremony at GITEX Global, honoring over 35 outstanding partners and customers across the METAP region. The event, hosted in the presence of Mohannad AlKalash, Zoom's Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan region (METAP), celebrated the success stories and collaborations that have driven innovation and digital transformation. The awards highlighted Zoom's commitment to recognizing excellence across diverse markets, from government and healthcare to education and enterprise sectors.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our partners and customers,” said Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director of Zoom in the METAP region.“These partnerships are the cornerstone of our success and enable us to drive meaningful impact across industries. The Zoom Awards not only recognize their commitment to innovation and excellence but also highlight the deep trust and collaboration that power the digital transformation journey in the METAP region. This night is a testament to the incredible work we've done together and the limitless potential ahead.”

Zoom's AI-powered solutions are closely aligned with the UAE's vision to lead in responsible AI development. With the recent approval of the UAE's AI policy by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the focus on advancement, ethics, and sustainability mirrors Zoom's commitment to driving impactful, AI-powered transformation across various industries and communities in the region and beyond.

Celebrating Excellence: 2024 Zoom Award Winners

Partner Awards

  • Jabra, Technology Alliance Partner of the Year - Audio Excellence
  • Logitech, Technology Alliance Partner of the Year - Video Excellence in Collaboration
  • FVC, Distributor of the Year - Middle East
  • Naizak, Rising Star Partner Award - Saudi Arabia
  • CCR, Dual Horizon ZCX Achievement Award
  • Speech Logix Group, Innovator Award of the Year
  • Incube, Rising Star Distributor of the Year - Service Providers
  • Al Nafitha International, Partner of the Year - Saudi Arabia
  • Arkan Integrated Solutions, Zoom Phone Partner of the Year – MEA
  • HP, Collaboration Innovator Award
  • Crayon, Digital Workplace Innovator Award
  • Atcom, Accelerated Visionary Award
  • Quantum FZE, Strategic Partner of the Year – MEA
  • First Distribution, Distributor of the Year – Africa
  • Redington Turkey, Distributor of the Year – Turkey
  • Redington Middle East, Rising Star Distributor of the Year - Middle East
  • AWS, Co-Selling Alliance Partner of the Year
  • TeleApps, Rapid Impact Award
  • Data Direct Group, ZCX Vanguard Award
  • Wesal IT, ZCX Champion of Tomorrow Award
  • Al Rostamani, ZCX and Zoom Phone Powerhouse Award
  • SimComm, ZCX Emerging Partner Award
  • Emircom, ZCX Regional Expansion Award
  • United Mak Group Technologies LLC, ZCX Trailblazer Award
  • Mannai Trading Co. WLL, Partnership Renaissance Award
  • Nextbridge Solutions, ZCX Synergy Award
  • Al Futtaim, Solution Advocacy Award
  • Oracle, Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year
  • Lenovo, Hardware Ally of the Year
  • Realwear, Wearable Innovator Award
  • Solutions by STC, Digital Transformation Partner Award - Saudi Arabia
  • Turk Telekom Ventures, Rising Star Partner of the Year – Turkey
  • C3Flow, Boutique UCaaS Expertise Award
  • CDW, Consulting Champion of the Year
  • Hawsaba, Growth Partner of the Year - Saudi Arabia

    Customer Awards

  • Mubadala Capital, Workspace in Banking Award
  • Gulf Medical University (GMU), Workspace in Education Award
  • Ajman University, ZCX in Education Award
  • American University of Sharjah (AUS), Digital Campus Award
  • Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Best Smart Classroom Award


