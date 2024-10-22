Zoom Celebrates 35+ Partners And Customers At 2024 Zoom Awards At GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Zoom Awards were established to celebrate exceptional success stories and impactful collaborations with customers and partners. More than 35 partners and customers from diverse industries and markets across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) region were recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions, showcasing the broad reach and impact of Zoom's solutions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 17 October 2024 - Zoom Communications Inc. held its prestigious 2024 Zoom Awards ceremony at GITEX Global, honoring over 35 outstanding partners and customers across the METAP region. The event, hosted in the presence of Mohannad AlKalash, Zoom's Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan region (METAP), celebrated the success stories and collaborations that have driven innovation and digital transformation. The awards highlighted Zoom's commitment to recognizing excellence across diverse markets, from government and healthcare to education and enterprise sectors.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our partners and customers,” said Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director of Zoom in the METAP region.“These partnerships are the cornerstone of our success and enable us to drive meaningful impact across industries. The Zoom Awards not only recognize their commitment to innovation and excellence but also highlight the deep trust and collaboration that power the digital transformation journey in the METAP region. This night is a testament to the incredible work we've done together and the limitless potential ahead.”

Zoom's AI-powered solutions are closely aligned with the UAE's vision to lead in responsible AI development. With the recent approval of the UAE's AI policy by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the focus on advancement, ethics, and sustainability mirrors Zoom's commitment to driving impactful, AI-powered transformation across various industries and communities in the region and beyond.

Celebrating Excellence: 2024 Zoom Award Winners

Partner Awards

Technology Alliance Partner of the Year - Audio ExcellenceTechnology Alliance Partner of the Year - Video Excellence in CollaborationDistributor of the Year - Middle EastRising Star Partner Award - Saudi ArabiaDual Horizon ZCX Achievement AwardInnovator Award of the YearRising Star Distributor of the Year - Service ProvidersPartner of the Year - Saudi ArabiaZoom Phone Partner of the Year – MEACollaboration Innovator AwardDigital Workplace Innovator AwardAccelerated Visionary AwardStrategic Partner of the Year – MEADistributor of the Year – AfricaDistributor of the Year – TurkeyRising Star Distributor of the Year - Middle EastCo-Selling Alliance Partner of the YearRapid Impact AwardZCX Vanguard AwardZCX Champion of Tomorrow AwardZCX and Zoom Phone Powerhouse AwardZCX Emerging Partner AwardZCX Regional Expansion AwardZCX Trailblazer AwardPartnership Renaissance AwardZCX Synergy AwardSolution Advocacy AwardCloud Innovation Partner of the YearHardware Ally of the YearWearable Innovator AwardDigital Transformation Partner Award - Saudi ArabiaRising Star Partner of the Year – TurkeyBoutique UCaaS Expertise AwardConsulting Champion of the YearGrowth Partner of the Year - Saudi Arabia

Customer Awards

Workspace in Banking AwardWorkspace in Education AwardZCX in Education AwardDigital Campus AwardBest Smart Classroom Award