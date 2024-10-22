Zoom Celebrates 35+ Partners And Customers At 2024 Zoom Awards At GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
The Zoom Awards were established to celebrate exceptional success stories and impactful collaborations with customers and partners.
More than 35 partners and customers from diverse industries and markets across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) region were recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions, showcasing the broad reach and impact of Zoom's solutions.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 17 October 2024 - Zoom video Communications Inc. held its prestigious 2024 Zoom Awards ceremony at GITEX Global, honoring over 35 outstanding partners and customers across the METAP region. The event, hosted in the presence of Mohannad AlKalash, Zoom's Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan region (METAP), celebrated the success stories and collaborations that have driven innovation and digital transformation. The awards highlighted Zoom's commitment to recognizing excellence across diverse markets, from government and healthcare to education and enterprise sectors.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our partners and customers,” said Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director of Zoom in the METAP region.“These partnerships are the cornerstone of our success and enable us to drive meaningful impact across industries. The Zoom Awards not only recognize their commitment to innovation and excellence but also highlight the deep trust and collaboration that power the digital transformation journey in the METAP region. This night is a testament to the incredible work we've done together and the limitless potential ahead.”
Zoom's AI-powered solutions are closely aligned with the UAE's vision to lead in responsible AI development. With the recent approval of the UAE's AI policy by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the focus on advancement, ethics, and sustainability mirrors Zoom's commitment to driving impactful, AI-powered transformation across various industries and communities in the region and beyond.
Celebrating Excellence: 2024 Zoom Award Winners
Partner Awards
Jabra,
Technology Alliance Partner of the Year - Audio Excellence
Logitech,
Technology Alliance Partner of the Year - Video Excellence in Collaboration
FVC,
Distributor of the Year - Middle East
Naizak,
Rising Star Partner Award - Saudi Arabia
CCR,
Dual Horizon ZCX Achievement Award
Speech Logix Group,
Innovator Award of the Year
Incube,
Rising Star Distributor of the Year - Service Providers
Al Nafitha International,
Partner of the Year - Saudi Arabia
Arkan Integrated Solutions,
Zoom Phone Partner of the Year – MEA
HP,
Collaboration Innovator Award
Crayon,
Digital Workplace Innovator Award
Atcom,
Accelerated Visionary Award
Quantum FZE,
Strategic Partner of the Year – MEA
First Distribution,
Distributor of the Year – Africa
Redington Turkey,
Distributor of the Year – Turkey
Redington Middle East,
Rising Star Distributor of the Year - Middle East
AWS,
Co-Selling Alliance Partner of the Year
TeleApps,
Rapid Impact Award
Data Direct Group,
ZCX Vanguard Award
Wesal IT,
ZCX Champion of Tomorrow Award
Al Rostamani,
ZCX and Zoom Phone Powerhouse Award
SimComm,
ZCX Emerging Partner Award
Emircom,
ZCX Regional Expansion Award
United Mak Group Technologies LLC,
ZCX Trailblazer Award
Mannai Trading Co. WLL,
Partnership Renaissance Award
Nextbridge Solutions,
ZCX Synergy Award
Al Futtaim,
Solution Advocacy Award
Oracle,
Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year
Lenovo,
Hardware Ally of the Year
Realwear,
Wearable Innovator Award
Solutions by STC,
Digital Transformation Partner Award - Saudi Arabia
Turk Telekom Ventures,
Rising Star Partner of the Year – Turkey
C3Flow,
Boutique UCaaS Expertise Award
CDW,
Consulting Champion of the Year
Hawsaba,
Growth Partner of the Year - Saudi Arabia
Customer Awards
Mubadala Capital,
Workspace in Banking Award
Gulf Medical University (GMU),
Workspace in Education Award
Ajman University,
ZCX in Education Award
American University of Sharjah (AUS),
Digital Campus Award
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence,
Best Smart Classroom Award
