Health Ministry Launches Public Awareness Campaign On Smoking-Related Dangers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of on Monday launched a public awareness campaign on smoking-related dangers and enforce Public Health Law No. 47 of 2008 and its amendments regarding the ban on smoking in public places.

The campaign is supported by the European Union through Spanish cooperation.

The campaign aims to effect behavioural and social change and encourage individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On Behalf of Health Feras Hawari, Secretary General for Primary and Epidemiology Raed Shboul stressed the importance of the campaign, aligning with the implementation plan of the national strategy to combat tobacco and smoking in all its forms.

Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas noted that combating the spread of tobacco use and smoking in societies is a challenge that requires genuine commitment, and comprehensive cooperation among all parties.

He added that tobacco use is deeply rooted in the social, cultural, and economic fabric of societies, necessitating decisive actions at all levels.

Marry Hovers, head of the governance and human development team at the EU Mission to Jordan, expressed the union's pride in contributing to joint efforts aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of smoking.

She explained that the EU and its partners, through the joint programme to boost Jordan's healthcare system, encourage citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles, starting with quitting smoking.