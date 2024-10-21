Rockbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd.'S (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Lion Battery Accelerating Development Of Next-Gen Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , through its subsidiary Lion Battery, is working to strengthen its foothold in the lithium-sulfur space. With new technologies being researched and developed to rival lithium-ion batteries in terms of efficiency, cost and sustainability, lithium-sulfur batteries could offer advantages.

“Lion Battery was jointly formed in 2019 by Platinum Group and Anglo American Platinum to accelerate the development of next-generation battery using platinum and palladium. Since inception, the Lion team has focused on the development of proprietary lithium-sulfur technology and enhancing the performance of existing commercial lithium-ion chemistries. Lion has a sponsored research agreement with Florida International University ('FIU') including exclusive rights to all intellectual property developed and will lead commercialization efforts. To date, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted five patents related to research conducted by FIU on behalf of Lion,” a recent article reads.“Lion Battery has engaged The Battery Innovation Center ('BIC') in Newberry, Indiana, to help drive commercialization of its next-generation platinum and palladium-based battery chemistries.”

To view the full article, visit

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at



About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks

(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by

IBN