Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Executing Strategic Plan To Become Key Energy Producer In Europe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) is developing the South Akçakoca Sub-Basin (“SASB”) Project, located in the Black Sea, as well as three additional upcoming programs.“Following the global pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe was plunged into an energy crisis. While the urgency of the situation has been somewhat alleviated, the energy situation in the area is still precarious, and Trillion Energy, a company focused on oil and natural production for Europe and Türkiye, has a strategic four-program plan in place to become a key energy producer for the area,” a recent article reads.

The article notes that Europe and parts of Asia were gripped by an energy crisis from mid-2021 to late 2022. Some 18-24 months later, Europe is still grappling with a residual issue as it has swapped relatively cheap Russian pipeline gas for relatively expensive LNG, putting its industrial competitiveness at risk.“An international oil and gas producer focused on the exploration, production and distribution of oil and natural gas in Türkiye and Europe, Trillion Energy is working to alleviate that risk, implementing a long-term plan designed to provide oil and natural gas at more affordable prices.”

To view the full article, visit

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company is also pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Türkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN