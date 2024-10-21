Openchat (CHAT), A Decentralized Communication Platform, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed OpenChat (CHAT) for all BitMart users on October 11, 2024. The CHAT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is OpenChat (CHAT)?

OpenChat (CHAT) is a decentralized Web3 communication platform built entirely on the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain. It combines features similar to popular platforms like Discord and WeChat but is fully decentralized, providing users with messaging, video calls, and the ability to send cryptocurrencies such as ICP and ckBTC within chats.

Governed by a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), OpenChat is powered by its native CHAT token, allowing users to vote on governance proposals, earn rewards, and unlock premium features. OpenChat stores all user data on-chain in individual canisters, ensuring privacy, security, and scalability for an enhanced user experience.

Why OpenChat (CHAT)?

OpenChat (CHAT) stands out as a decentralized alternative to centralized social platforms, offering its users full control over their data and privacy through blockchain technology. With over 10,000 daily active users and the largest communities exceeding 50,000 members, OpenChat is growing rapidly and provides a reliable, scalable, and secure way for Web3 users to communicate.

The platform's CHAT token empowers users by giving them governance rights, creating an ecosystem driven by the community. With its DAO governance model, transparent open-source code, and advanced cryptographic security, OpenChat aims to revolutionize online communication in the Web3 era.

About OpenChat (CHAT)

Token Name: OpenChat

Token Symbol: CHAT

Token Type: ICP

Total Supply: 100,937,231 CHAT

To learn more about OpenChat (CHAT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Community Chat .

